Follow @GreenNewsReport...









IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme heat and costly, historic flooding wreak havoc across U.S.; FEMA warns of disaster funding shortfall, as storm season is just getting underway; Climate change is making home insurance unaffordable; PLUS: Global warming turbocharged Mexico's deadly heat wave, and doubled the frequency of extreme wildfires... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Burn-off of toxics in Ohio derailment was unnecessary, NTSB investigators say; Escape from killer New Mexico wildfire was 'absolute sheer terror'; Southern China faces heavy floods, and landslides kill at least 9; GOP ramps up effort to block Biden rule that saves Americans $2 billion on energy; Oil lobby is stifling efforts to reform oil well cleanup in state after state; Joe Biden's climate law has created more than 300,000 clean energy jobs... PLUS: Hawaii settles lawsuit from youths over climate change... and much, MUCH more! ...

