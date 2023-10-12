"Life's just much too hard today," I hear every mother say
The pursuit of happiness just seems a bore
Today’s @PhillyInquirer: AARP is — appropriately enough — sponsoring the upcoming Rolling Stones tour. Its website crashed this week when a throng of boomer fans tried to score tour tickets. #stonestour pic.twitter.com/EQ1n3MFICS
— John Cole (@ColeToon) December 3, 2023
OTOH, considering the alternative ...
With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can.
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs,
usually on topics concerning the strange brew of Texas politics.
He's also (still!) on Twitter @PDiddie.