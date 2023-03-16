By PDiddie on 3/12/2023, 5:41am PT  

"March Madness" usually involves a loss of sleep.

And congratulations to Ann Telnaes, Washington Post cartoonist, on winning the Herblock award. Please consider supporting a disappearing craft with a subscription to the work of one of these excellent political cartoonists.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs,
usually on topics concerning the strange brew of Texas politics.
He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons