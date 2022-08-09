IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Historic heat wave strains electric grids in the U.S. West; Russia issues new threat to shut off energy exports to Europe; PLUS: Humanitarian crisis unfolding in Pakistan amid catastrophic flooding... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Costs of climate change far surpass government estimates, study says; Rising seas could swallow millions of U.S. acres within decades; Thwaites 'Doomsday Glacier' Disintegrating Faster Than Thought; What do we put in the future billions of air conditioners and heat pumps?; Bird Flu Found in Dolphin in Florida and Porpoise in Sweden; How automakers insidiously shaped our cities for cars... PLUS: It Wasn’t Just Oil Companies Spreading Climate Denial --- Utilities Knew, Too.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- VIDEO: Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo on HEAT.gov, new website designed to build national resilience to extreme heat (NOAA):
"Extreme heat is deadly, it's also incredibly expensive...[W]e estimate that we lose $100 billion every year as a result of outdoor workers, not being able to do their jobs because of extreme heat conditions.And by the way, that's to say, nothing of the wildfires and other damage, done to our economy, and the cost of our economy of these events. So the reality is, given the scientific predictions, this summer, with its oppressive and widespread heat waves, is likely to be one of the coolest summers of the rest of our lives."
- Water crisis eases in Jackson, MS, but long-term problems remain:
- For Jackson and Flint, the water may be back but the trust is gone (CNN)
- 'Can't Be Allowed': Alarm as Mississippi Gov. Floats Privatization of Jackson Water System (Common Dreams)
- VIDEO: 'I'm open to all options': Gov. says he's open to privatizing Jackson's water system (WLBT-Jackson)
- The water crisis in Jackson follows years of failure to fix an aging system (NPR)
- Voices: Republicans' failure to act over Jackson water crisis is down to race and class prejudice (Yahoo News)
- Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson (WLBT-Jackson)
- EPA leader: Jackson needs 'fair share' of money to fix water (AP)
- Georgia and Rhode Island latest to be hit in the Summer of Floods:
- VIDEO: Another Town Loses Water Supply as Big Rains, Extremes Continue (Climate Crocks)
- Somerville, GA region hit with 'extreme' rainfall and flash flooding is under another flood watch (CNN/MSN)
- Water supply problem continues after flooding in Georgia (AP)
- Major flooding closes streets and collapses building in Providence: Governor warns drivers to stay off roads (Providence Journal)
- VIDEO: More flooding in Rhode Island: What to know (Providence Journal)
- [Several] 1,000-year rain events have struck the U.S. in five weeks. Why? (Washington Post)
- Historic heat wave broils US West, strains CA electric grid:
- Heat wave in West breaks records, threatens California grid (Axios)
- California, West Heat Wave Smashes Monthly, All-Time Records (Weather Channel)
- California avoids rolling blackouts amid record-breaking heat wave; thousands still without power (USA Today)
- The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires (CNN)
- Historic, Unforgiving Western Heat Wave Is Peaking And Crushing Records (Washington Post):
A historically severe September heat wave is baking the West, breaking hundreds of records, posing a danger to public health and pushing California's power grid to the limit. Some records have been shattered by wide margins as the scorching air mass exacerbates the fire danger in the drought-stricken region.
- VIDEO: Gov. Newsom: California 'Heading To The Worst Part Of This Heat Wave' (Newsweek/MSN)
- The science behind California's worsening heat waves, explained (SF Chronicle/MSN)
- Extreme heat events to triple in frequency by 2050:
- Dangerous heat predicted to hit 3 times more often in future (AP)
- 'Dangerous' and 'extremely dangerous' heat stress to become more common by 2100 (Univ. of Washington)
- Humanitarian crisis unfolding in Pakistan in wake of historic floods:
- Pakistan floods caused by 'monsoon on steroids,' says UN chief in urgent appeal (CNN)
- Melting Himalayan Glaciers Are Making Pakistan’s Floods Worse (Bloomberg/MSN)
- Pakistan floods damage mysterious ancient ruins as death toll climbs (CBS News/MSN)
- Rich nations owe reparations to countries facing climate disaster, says Pakistan minister (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: 'Apocalyptic' - More on Pakistan's Flood (Climate Crocks)
- Pakistan floods: will rich nations ever pay for climate loss and damage? (The Conversation)
- Russia issues new threat to shut off energy exports to Europe:
- VIDEO: Russians Shut Off European Gas (Al Jazeera/Climate Crocks)
- Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices (AP)
- VIDEO: EU Commission Pres. Von der Leyen: "Russia is manipulating our energy markets." (Twitter)
- Russia has turned off Nord Stream 1. Here's what it means for the EU (Euronews)
- Russia sees extra $6.7 bln in September revenue on higher oil prices (Reuters)
- Nord Stream Shut-Down: A European Crisis With Global Implications (Seeking Alpha)
- France is reviving a disused gas pipeline to help out energy-strapped Germany after Russia shut down fuel flows (Business Insider)
- California moves to phase out gasoline cars by 2035:
- California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars (NY Times):
The decision, to take effect by 2035, will very likely speed a wider transition to electric vehicles because many other states follow California's standards.
- California Just Banned Gas-Powered Cars. Here's Everything You Need to Know (Inside Climate News)
- CA to ban sales of new gas-fueled cars by 2035 (E&E News)
- 17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate (AP)
- Tailpipe Emissions Are Notoriously Hard to Cut. California's New Gas Car Ban Will Help (Inside Climate News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
