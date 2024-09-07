IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Beryl barrels into Texas as 146 million Americans suffer amid extended, record-shattering heat wave; US Supreme Court's rightwing supermajority delivers big for polluters; PLUS: Biden unveils first-ever standards to protect workers from extreme heat... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Beryl barrels across Caribbean, Mexico, and Texas:
- Live updates: Tracking Tropical Storm Beryl: Interactive storm radar, latest cone and impacts (WDSU New Orleans)
- AP PHOTOS: From the Caribbean to Texas, Hurricane Beryl leaves a trail of destruction (AP)
- Track tornado warnings across Texas as Hurricane Beryl remnants spawn severe weather (USA Today)
- Beryl leaves hot misery in its wake as the still-dangerous storm churns over the US interior (AP)
- Millions Without Power, Several Dead After Beryl Pummels Texas (MSN)
- Beryl moves into the Gulf of Mexico after battering Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, takes aim at Texas (AP)
- Beryl heads toward Jamaica as a major hurricane after ripping through southeast Caribbean (AP)
- Hurricane Beryl destroys crops in Jamaica, leaves islanders facing food shortages (AP)
- 146 million Americans suffer amid extended extreme heat wave:
- US heat wave turns deadly as high temperatures continue to scorch the West (CNN)
- Nearly Half Of U.S. Under Heat-Related Warnings Today As Western States Sizzle (Forbes):
In its Tuesday morning update, the National Weather Service said no let-up is expected “to the string of record high temperatures being set across large portions of the West,” as the high-pressure system causing the heat wave remains "locked in place" over the region.
- Intense Heat Suspected in 4 Weekend Deaths in Oregon (NY Times)
- Tourists still flock to Death Valley amid searing US heat wave blamed for several deaths (AP)
- 'Unprecedented' heat wave in California brings death, fires, all-time highs (LA Times)
- VIDEO: Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe: "Everything We’ve Predicted is Coming True" (MSNBC)
- US Supreme Court's rightwing supermajority delivers big for polluters:
- Elena Kagan Is Horrified by What the Supreme Court Just Did. You Should Be Too. (Slate):
The Supreme Court fundamentally altered the way that our federal government functions on Friday, transferring an almost unimaginable amount of power from the executive branch to the federal judiciary.
- Supreme Court Chevron ruling hamstrings the executive branch (Greenwire):
"Whether they’re making food safer, air cleaner or safeguarding prescription drugs, agencies need to be able to respond to complex problems the modern world throws at us," [David Doniger, senior attorney at the NRDC and the lawyer who made the losing argument in the 1984 Chevron case] said. "This decision is profoundly destabilizing and leaves policy — and public health — up to the individual preferences and political biases of unaccountable judges."
- EPA lost big at the Supreme Court this term. There’s more to come. (E&E News)
- Supreme Court ruling threatens clean energy tax credits and much more (Canary Media)
- Mother doesn't always know best: Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch overturns his mom's victory (USA Today)
- Corporate litigation against agencies will skyrocket after Chevron ruling - ex-prosecutor (Daily Express US):
It was particularly crucial when it came to environmental law, leaving many legal experts terrified of the impact the rollback would have on the climate.
- Additional SCOTUS rulings gut federal government's ability to protect public health:
- Supreme Court blocks EPA’s ‘Good Neighbor’ air pollution rule (SCOTUSblog)
- Supreme Court Corrects EPA Opinion After Gorsuch Confuses Laughing Gas With Air Pollutant (Forbes)
- Supreme Court Decision on Corner Post Jeopardizes Environmental Protections (Earth Justice):
The Supreme Court’s decision today in favor of Corner Post, Inc., alters the statute of limitations for challenging agency actions, threatening the stability of the many rules that provide us with stable, effective protections from the unchecked power of corporations like polluting industries.
- A String of Supreme Court Decisions Hits Hard at Environmental Rules (NY Times):
Four cases backed by conservative activists in recent years have combined to diminish the power of the Environmental Protection Agency.
- Biden unveils first-ever extreme heat protections for workers:
- Biden Pushes to Stop Heat Deaths after Decades of Delay (Scientific American):
It took 50 years and skyrocketing temperatures before the government proposed heat protections for workers...But the rule's fate hinges on the outcome of a chaotic presidential election and a Supreme Court decision issued last week that made it easier to challenge federal regulations.
- Biden proposes new rule to protect 36 million workers from extreme heat (AP)
- VIDEO: Pres. Biden discusses extreme weather, new actions to protect workers from excessive heat (YouTube)
- Biden Calls Climate Denial ‘Dumb,’ Announces New Heat Protections for Workers (NY Times)
- Biden admin unveils first-ever heat protections for workers. Here’s what to know. (Grist)
- VIDEO: Biden outlines new climate plan in DC (WUSA-Washington DC):
Biden announced five initiatives:
New federal safety standards for excessive heat in the workplace.
a FEMA plan to improve flood resistant infrastructure
$1 billion in grants from FEMA to help protect communities against natural disasters
Examine a new EPA report on climate change to better prepare for the future
Later this summer, the president will convene a White House summit on extreme heat.
