Sunday, June 30, 2024

A Friendly Suggestion:

Harris-Newsom 2024 An orderly transition to save the nation...if Biden himself agrees...

Former Fed Prosecutor: SCOTUS Corruption Ruling Less Corrupt Than Appears: 'BradCast' 6/27/24 Guest: Randall D. Eliason; Also: 'Chevron Deference'; SCOTUS nixes EPA pollution rule...

'Green News Report' 6/27/24 w/ Brad & Desi Disasterous flooding in China; Heatwave, crop failure in Inida; Fisaster upon disaster for NM town; On edge for SCOTUS decision; PLUS: Biden climate law creates 300,000 jobs!... Previous GNRs: 6/25/24 - 6/20/24 - Archives...

Good News and Bad: At the Polls and From the Corrupted Court: 'BradCast' 6/26/24 Election results from NY, CO, UT, SC; SCOTUS opinions on public corruption, social media; More long-overdue Biden pardons...

'Not Something Journalists Do': A NatSec Journo on Assange Hacking, Plea Deal: 'BradCast' 6/25/24 Guest: Marcy Wheeler of Emptywheel; Also: VA Rep. vows to block apparent primary loss...

'Green News Report' 6/25/24 w/ Brad & Desi Extreme heat and flooding across U.S.; FEMA warns of funding shortfall; Climate change making home insurance unaffordable PLUS: Global warming turbocharging heat, wildfires... Previous GNRs: 6/20/24 - 6/18/24 - Archives...

Fox 'News' Grooming Viewers for Insurrection if Biden Wins: 'BradCast' 6/24/24 Guest: Matt Gertz of Media Matters; Also: Climate change is now wreaking brutal, deadly, expensive consequences...

Sunday 'Shark Jumping' Toons THIS WEEK: Unsavable ... Untouchable ... Undebatable ... Undeniable... And more unavoidable mischief in our latest collection of the week's best political toons...

The Prophecy and Warning

of the White Buffalo:

'BradCast' 6/20/24 Our global air pollution and climate crisis and what we can do about it; Also: Biden now leads in Fox 'News' polling; Trump Media stock tanking again; CNN debate set...

'Green News Report' 6/20/24 w/ Brad & Desi Extreme heat intensifies across U.S.; 'Alberto' first named storm of year; Evacuations in NM; Astonishing heat in India, Saudi Arabia; PLUS: U.S. schools grapple with extreme heat... Previous GNRs: 6/18/24 - 6/13/24 - Archives...

CA Biz Group, WSJ 'Fabricate' Stats on New $20/Hr Fast Food Wage: 'BradCast' 6/19 Guest: Pulitzer Prize biz reporter Michael Hiltzik; Also: NM wildfires; 'Alberto' in the Gulf; Surprise VA election results; LA mandates Ten Commandments in schools...

Interference Threats Loom Over November's Presidential Election: 'BradCast' 6/18/24 Also: Lake loses again in AZ; Trump loses again in NY; MD Guv pardons 175k; Biden offense to 'liar, fraud'...

'Green News Report' 6/18/24 Heat, fires explode across U.S. (and Greece and Middle East); Calgary water crisis; Wind, solar knock out nukes in France; Rail company must pay tribe $400 million...

Inside White House Press Corps During Trump/COVID Era: 'BradCast' 6/17/24 Guest: Voice of America's Steve Herman on pulling back 'The White House Curtain'; Also: CA Wildfires explode; Israel war cabinet ends...

Sunday 'Show' Toons THIS WEEK: Two-Tiered Justice ... False Flags ... The Retribution Machine ... and much more in our latest collection of the week's best political toons!...

The Corrupt Anti-Abortion TX-to-SCOTUS Legal Mill Pipeline: 'BradCast' 6/13/24 Guest: Salon's Amanda Marcotte; Also: Dems outperform in OH Special Election; Brad gets COVID again dammit...

'Green News Report' 6/13/24 Heat wave coming to much of U.S., cooling systems can't keep up; Record rain from Sarasota to Spain to China; NY passes law to charge Big Oil for climate damage...

Life With COVID What goes around comes around. Again...