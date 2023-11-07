IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Surge of global heat, fire and floods shatter records from North America to Antarctica; Extreme heat in Europe killed at least 61,000 people last year; Biden's Inflation Reduction Act already reducing U.S. emissions; PLUS: Torrential rains trigger catastrophic floods in U.S. Northeast and Europe... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Rough years ahead as new El Nino spikes global temps, disasters; Disasters daily? Welcome to our 'new normal'; Disaster towns: Victims of environmental catastrophes — and Americans’ short attention spans; Toxic slime hits Florida's Lake Okeechobee again; Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals; Another major insurance company limits new homeowners insurance in California; EPA: common cleaning product chemical poses cancer threat; U.S. carbon emissions fall for first time in Biden era...PLUS: Biden announces $650 million to plug orphaned oil and gas wells ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- June 2023 hottest June ever recorded:
- Last month was the planet's hottest June on record by a huge margin (CNN)
- Globe has warmest June on record by far, early data shows (Axios)
- Ocean heat hits all-time record highs:
- Florida ocean temperatures at 'downright shocking' levels (Washington Post)
- Global heat in 'uncharted territory' as scientists warn 2023 could be the hottest year on record (CNN)
- Florida in hot water as ocean temperatures rise along with the humidity (AP)
- Florida ocean water just hit a 'boiling' 97 degrees. That's bad for several reasons. (The Week)
- Antarctic sea ice reaches an early winter record low in June 2023 (NOAA)
- Earth registers hottest days ever recorded:
- Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there (AP)
- For the third [fourth] time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What's behind those big numbers? (AP):
Until Monday, no day had passed the 17-degree Celsius mark (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the tool's 44 years of records. Now, the entire week that ended Thursday averaged that much.
- VIDEO: Kevin Trenberth on El Nino and Earth’s Hottest Day (Climate Crocks)
- Extreme heat strikes around the world:
- Heat Records Are Broken Around the Globe as Earth Warms, Fast (NY Times):
From north to south, temperatures are surging as greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere and combine with effects from El Nino.
- Global heat in 'uncharted territory' as scientists warn 2023 could be the hottest year on record (CNN)
- Climate change on overdrive slams U.S., globe as records fall (Axios)
- Extreme heat kills more people in the United States than any other weather hazard (Washington Post)
- What Earth’s unofficial heat records mean for future weather extremes (NPR):
Temperatures were so brutally hot Thursday in Adrar, Algeria, that the overnight low dropped only to 103.3 degrees (39.6 degrees Celsius ). That was an all-time nighttime low for Africa.
- Another historic heat wave forecast for US Southwest, Mexico:
- Live updates: Extreme heat wave reaches Arizona and swelters southern U.S. (Washington Post/MSN)
- In the US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still sweating out an extreme heat wave (AP)
- Heat wave may be the longest ever and temperatures will likely increase (Axios)
- Deadly heat in Europe killed tens of thousands in 2022:
- As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths, study finds (AP)
- Summer Heat Waves Killed 61,000 in Europe Last Year, Study Says (NY Times):
More than 61,000 people died because of last year’s brutal summer heat waves across Europe, according to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine. The findings suggest that two decades of efforts in Europe to adapt to a hotter world have failed to keep up with the pace of global warming...This summer is likely to be even worse.
- Extreme rains, deadly flood disasters strike around the world:
- Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common (AP)
- VIDEO: Extreme flooding seen across the world so far this summer (Guardian UK)
- Deadly Flooding Hits Several Countries At Once. Climate Change Will Make This More Common (Time Magazine)
- Floods and mudslides kill six in Japan as scientists warn extreme rainfall events will get worse (CNN)
- Why large-scale global flooding could become new normal (Christian Science Monitor)
- Extreme rains, deadly flood disasters strike in the U.S. Northeast:
- Live updates: 'Life-threatening' floods slam Vermont as torrential rains pound New England (NBC News)
- Heavy rains flood New York roads and flights canceled as storms threaten Northeast (Axios/MSN)
- Flooding in Vermont has surpassed levels seen during Hurricane Irene in 2011, officials say (Axios/MSN)
- VIDEO: Vermont governor declares emergency amid flooding (AP)
- Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont as 'one-in-a-thousand year' flooding sweeps northeast (Independent UK)
- NYC is under a flood watch as heavy rains inundate parts of the state, trapping drivers and damaging roads (CNN)
- VIDEO: New York flood victim says water rose so fast that he 'didn't have time to think' (Yahoo News)
- 'Climate change is out of control' and governments must act: UN chief:
- UN says climate change ‘out of control’ after likely hottest week on record (Guardian UK)
- A 'perfect storm' is unfolding this summer and it's 'supercharging' the weather, scientist says (CNN):
Mann said without the climate crisis, which is caused by burning fossil fuels, "we simply wouldn't be seeing these extreme events. Those are conspiring. They're combining," Mann said. "The steady warming combined with an El Niño; extreme weather events related to those changing jet stream conditions - it all comes together, if you will, in a perfect storm of consequences, which translates to truly devastating and deadly weather extremes that we're dealing with here right now."
- VIDEO: UN Secretary-General's Urgent Appeal for Action and Solidarity (United Nations/YouTube)
- China hits wind/solar capacity targets faster than expected:
- A Race to the Top China 2023: China's quest for energy security drives wind and solar development (Global Energy Monitor)
- China is set to shatter its wind and solar target five years early, new report finds (CNN):
Solar capacity in China is now greater than the rest of the world combined. Its onshore and offshore wind capacity has doubled since 2017, and is roughly equal to the combined total of the other top seven countries, according to the report.
- China to double wind, solar capacity by 2025 (Asian Power)
- Biden Inflation Reduction Act already reducing emissions
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Rough years ahead [as new El Nino arrives] (Nature)
- Climate Disasters Daily? Welcome to the ‘New Normal.’ (NY Times)
- Disaster towns: Victims of environmental catastrophes — and Americans’ short attention spans (E&E News)
- Canada sees its farthest-north 100-degree temperature as wildfires rage (Washington Post)
- It’s Toxic Slime Time on Florida’s Lake Okeechobee (NY Times)
- Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals (AP)
- World’s Protected Lands Are Safeguarding More Carbon Than the U.S. Emits in a Year (Yale e360)
- Another major insurance company limits new homeowners insurance in California (CNN)
- VIDEO: Mike Mann on CNN: Climate "Supercharging" Extremes (Climate Crocks)
- U.S. Carbon Emissions Fall For First Time In Biden Era (E&E News)
- EPA: Cleaning Product Chemical Poses Cancer Threats (E&E News)
- U.S. Banned Use of Brain-Harming Pesticide Chlorpyrifos on Food --- But Slowed a Global Ban (Pro Publica)
- Tracing Canada's Mining Threat to U.S. Waters (NY Times)
- Biden Admin Announces $650 Million To Plug Orphaned Gas And Oil Wells (The Hill)
- U.S. Truckmakers Reach Deal To Phase Out Polluting Diesel Big Rigs (Washington Post)
- Brutal Heat and Poisoned Air. Well, What Did You Think Climate Change Would Look Like? (Climate Crocks)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.