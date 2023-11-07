With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Surge of global heat, fire and floods shatter records from North America to Antarctica; Extreme heat in Europe killed at least 61,000 people last year; Biden's Inflation Reduction Act already reducing U.S. emissions; PLUS: Torrential rains trigger catastrophic floods in U.S. Northeast and Europe... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Rough years ahead as new El Nino spikes global temps, disasters; Disasters daily? Welcome to our 'new normal'; Disaster towns: Victims of environmental catastrophes — and Americans’ short attention spans; Toxic slime hits Florida's Lake Okeechobee again; Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals; Another major insurance company limits new homeowners insurance in California; EPA: common cleaning product chemical poses cancer threat; U.S. carbon emissions fall for first time in Biden era...PLUS: Biden announces $650 million to plug orphaned oil and gas wells ... and much, MUCH more! ...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

