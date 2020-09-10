Guest Host Nicole Sandler with 'Strongman' author Kenneth C. Davis...

Nicole Sandler Byon 10/9/2020, 3:50pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER back today to guest host the BradCast.

Once again, each day seems to bring at least a week's worth of news, and each week feels like a month. This week alone, we've dealt with the realization that the Rose Garden event of Sept 26 was a 'super spreader' that infected, at latest count, more than 30 people. But Donald Trump insists he's 'cured' and is hawking his latest drug of choice, one that has not yet been approved by the FDA and is not available to the average citizen.

We also learned that a group of domestic terrorists who call themselves 'militia' members were plotting to kidnap the Governor of Michigan and overthrow the government. Just another week in October in Donald Trump's America... He's been ratcheting up the tension and inciting his followers to violence, while screaming about Antifa and Black Lives Matter and calling them the terrorists. Opposite world indeed.

After dealing with Donald Trump for the last four years, I was intrigued by a new book that crossed my desk: Strongman: The Rise of Five Dictators and the Fall of Democracy by historian and author KENNETH C. DAVIS.

Although Mr. Davis doesn't mention Trump in the book, it is most definitely a cautionary tale. As the old saying goes, 'Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it'. Or something like that...

