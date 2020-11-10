By PDiddie on 10/11/2020, 5:57am PT  

"Trump wanted to rip open his button-down
to reveal a Superman shirt when he left the hospital"


Mike Peterson at The Daily Cartoonist has a list of cartoonists’ Patreon and other support sites. As newspapers and media companies continue to shed staff positions, direct support from readers becomes ever more important. Please check it out and consider giving support where you can.

Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

