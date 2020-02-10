Guest host Nicole Sandler with journalists David Dayen and Jason Leopold...

Nicole Sandler By 10/2/2020

Brad and Desi sure picked a fine day to take a day off! It's NICOLE SANDLER in today to guest host the BradCast, and it figures that this is when Donald Trump is diagnosed with Covid-19.

It was bound to happen sooner or later as the "commander-in-chief" has completely screwed up our nation's response to the deadly pandemic and has been downplaying every aspect of it to the public since it began. Although the White House and Trump himself both insist that he's doing fine, he was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center today, and reports say that he's completely freaked out by the diagnosis.

DAVID DAYEN is executive editor of the American Prospect magazine, and he joins to me to talk about what it all means. (Hint: we don't really know as nothing like this has ever happened before!)

We're now in a waiting mode... waiting to see if Trump's condition improves or worsens, whether or not there will be any more debates, and for whatever inconceivable event could possibly happen next. Perhaps an asteroid hurling toward us will crash into the Earth... or we'll see more and more irresponsible Republicans come down with the 'rona.

Here's a question for you in the same vein as "if a tree falls in a forest and there's no one around to hear it, does it make a sound?": If Donald Trump wasn't president and causing diversion after diversion to prevent us from focusing on how truly awful he really is, would the big news stories stop falling through the cracks? I ask because what should have been one of the biggest stories of the year is barely registering. BuzzFeed News released the first of many installments in a massive series of articles under the heading The FinCEN Files. It even has its own website.

Based on thousands of "suspicious activity reports" and other US government documents culled over by BuzzFeed reporters and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, it exposes the scope of global financial corruption, the banks who enable it, and the government agencies that have failed to stop it. BuzzFeed News senior investigative reporter JASON LEOPOLD joins me to talk about how this massive project came together and some of what they uncovered.

