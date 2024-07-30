With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 7/30/2024, 10:35am PT





(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Huge Northern California wildfire explodes in size; Paris Summer Olympics complicated by heat and water pollution; PLUS: After new global heat records, the U.N. calls on governments to move faster to cut climate-warming emissions... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Carbon Capture Bamboozle: Oil companies sold the public on a fake climate solution — and swindled taxpayers out of billions; Extreme ocean temperatures threaten to wipe out Caribbean coral; An inmate’s body temp was 107.5 when he died. The state of Texas says heat did not kill him; Companies are getting paid 'damages' when governments phase out fossil fuels; Hotter temperatures are causing trees to have heat strokes... PLUS: World's forests failed to curb 2023 climate emissions, study finds... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

