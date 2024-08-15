With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/15/2024, 10:38am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Ernesto knocks out power to Puerto Rico, again; Beach restoration projects protect wealthy homeowners at taxpayers' expense; PLUS: U.S. Forest Service blocks bottled water company from taking California's mountain spring water... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Climate change-worsened wildfires drastically increased odds, severity of 2023 wildfires; Parts of Canada's boreal forest are burning faster than they regrow; In major shift, US to back global target to reduce plastic production; Nearly $10B in Hurricane Debby damage was in areas without flood insurance; Texas oil regulator under scrutiny as zombie wells gush back to life; Texas likely undercounting heat-related deaths; UK firm violating toxic pollutant limits at Louisiana wood pellet facilities... PLUS: The climate law's $8.8 billion in home energy rebates are starting to roll out... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



