Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, August 16, 2020

Thomas Frank Unpacks Populism: 'BradCast' 8/14/20 Guest host Nicole Sandler with author, journalist Thomas Frank...

Trump Admits to Crippling USPS In Hopes of Stealing the Election: 'BradCast' 8/13/20 President of the United States holds trillions of dollars in emergency relief hostage to prevent Dems from safely casting ballots in November...

'Green News Report' 8/13/20 w/ Brad & Desi Biden taps enviro justice champ Harris for VP; Trump EPA rolls back methane rules for industry; Good news for nation's birds; PLUS: Another new fossil fuel spill, this time in PA... Previous GNRs: 8/11/20 - 8/6/20 - Archives...

GOP Secretaries of State Crank Up Mail-in Vote Suppression in GA, KY, OH: 'BradCast' 8/12/20 Guest: Howie Klein on primaries in MN, GA, elsewhere; Also: Kamala debuts with Biden...

BIDEN PICKS HARRIS; Also: 'Lost' GA Vote Mystery Solved: 'BradCast' 8/11/20 Guests: Heather Digby Parton on Kamala; Jeanne Dufort on GA's scanner fail that missed 1000s of valid votes & how to fix it before Nov...

'Green News Report' 8/11/20 w/ Brad & Desi More deadly fossil fuel disasters in Baltimore, off island of Mauritius; Get ready for hyperactive hurricane season; Record July 2020 heat; PLUS: Canada's last intact ice shelf collapses... Previous GNRs: 8/6/20 - 8/3/20 - Archives...

Failed PR Primary; 100k Infected Kids in 2 Weeks; Trump's Pretend 'Exec Orders': 'BradCast' 8/10/20 Also: 'Back to school' with listener calls, as it all goes from bad to worse...

Overcoming Trump's Vote-By-Mail Obstacles How states, counties and YOU must help defend our 'last firewall'...

Sunday 'Is What' Toons This week's toon collection from PDiddie is what it is...

'Mail is Being Slowed Down... Everywhere' Warns Postal Union Prez: 'BradCast' 8/7/20 Guest: APWU's Mark Dimondstein; Also: Progressive activist 'wins' TN's Dem U.S. Senate nom after being outspent 250 to 1...

National Ripoff Association: NY A.G. Sues NRA for Fraud, to Dissolve Org: 'BradCast' 8/6/20 Also: Trump in NY legal trouble too; Economy over a cliff as White House, Repubs dither...

'Green News Report' 8/6/20 w/ Brad & Desi Trump signs major land bill; Fertilizer caused Beirut explosion; Electricity shutoff ban ending; Shell's offshore hybrid wind farm; PLUS: Northeast climate pact causes healthier kids... Previous GNRs: 8/3/20 - 7/30/20 - Archives...

Progressive Victories (and Losses) in MO, MI, AZ, WA, KS Primaries: 'BradCast' 8/5/20 Guest: Howie Klein; Also: Disgraced Kobach and Watkins lose in KS; Disgraced Arpaio in running in AZ; GOP Guv restores IA voting rights to former felons...

Death and Destruction; Hope and Change: 'BradCast' 8/4/20 Isaias lands; Trump goes to 11; McSally and Graham in trouble; MUCH MORE...

'Green News Report' 8/4/20 Isaias hits NC amid a pandemic, makes history; Rising seas pushing storms further inland, study warns; PLUS: 15 states clear the air, move to all-electric trucks and buses...

'Election Cyber Surge' Launches Not a Moment Too Soon: 'BradCast' 8/3/20 Guest: Maya Worman of U. of Chicago Harris Cyber Policy Initiative says help is on the way!; Also: Trump facing big trouble in NY; Callers ring in on the VEEPStakes...

Sunday 'Delaying the Inevitable' Toons Distract yourself with PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best political toons...

FEC Complaint: Trump Camp Running $170M 'Laundering' Scheme: 'BradCast' 7/31/20 Guest: CLC's Brendan Fischer on yet another extraordinary Trump grift; Also: Stop cowering at his wannabe dictator tweets!...

Monopoly Money: 'BradCast' 7/30/20 Guest: David Dayen on the 'incredible' anti-trust hearing in the House and his new book 'Monopolized'; Also: Cain dies of COVID; Trump tries to distract from newly disastrous economic numbers; Rep. Lewis laid to rest...