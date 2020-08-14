It’s NICOLE SANDLER back behind the guest host’s microphone today for a special edition of the BradCast. [Audio link is posted below.]
It's special because I'm joined by one of my favorite guests of all time. THOMAS FRANK is the author of many books, essential reads for anyone who cares about the future of our country and certainly for those with a progressive point of view. What’s the Matter with Kansas?, Pity the Billionaire, Listen, Liberal and The Wrecking Crew are just a few.
Frank's new book is The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism. He gives us the fascinating story behind the populist movement and how the two sides flipped. And he bemoans our lost opportunities to harness the populist power when it was so close so recently...
Download MP3 or listen online below...
|
(Snail mail support to "Brad Friedman, 7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594 Los Angeles, CA 90028" always welcome too!)