NBC's Cynthia McFadden on dangers of the new $300,000,000 system...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/13/2020, 12:11pm PT

Last week, it was the local CBS news affiliate here in Los Angeles which finally informed voters about the dangers of the new, 100% unverifiable computer touchscreen voting system coming to the nation's largest voting jurisdiction, L.A. County, just in time for the March 3rd Super Tuesday primary. (I was featured in their report, and my coverage of same includes just some of the many concerns about this new, $300,000,000 voting system. You can see both here.)

This morning, NBC's Today show ran their own investigative report by journalist Cynthia McFadden on L.A.'s new VSAP ("Voting Solutions for All People") system. The report features, among others, Georgia Tech's excellent computer professor and voting system expert Rich DeMillo, who was formerly Chief Technology Officer at Hewlett-Packard (and who, most proudly, no doubt, has been interviewed a number of times on The BradCast as well.)

Please watch McFadden's report here...

IMPORTANT NOTE!: If you are a Los Angeles voter, please go to LAVote.net, ASAP, and request a hand-marked paper Vote-by-Mail ballot this year (which I only recommend in voting jurisdictions where touchscreens are forced on voters at the polls!) and then deliver that ballot, in person, on Election Day, or as near to it as possible, to maximize the odds of your votes being counted as cast!

* * *

