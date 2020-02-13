IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil giant BP announces major shift to cut its emissions; Sea level rise is accelerating in the U.S., especially on the East Coast; Get used to record-breaking heat, because it's here to stay; PLUS: House Republicans unveil their version of climate legislation... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability Is His Climate Change Denial.; Sea Level Rise Is Accelerating globally, 4 Inches Per Decade (or More) by 2100; Ancient Antarctic ice melt caused extreme sea level rise 129,000 years ago – and it could happen again; The fastest way to cut carbon emissions is a ‘fee’ and a dividend; Cross-State Air Pollution Causes Significant Premature Deaths in the U.S.; Revealed: big oil's profits since 1990 total nearly $2 trillion... PLUS: ‘We Knew They Had Cooked the Books’: The Trump administration’s attempt to kill one of America’s strongest climate policies has been a complete debacle... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Rate of sea level rise is accelerating on the United States coastline:
- Sea-Level Report Cards (Virginia Institute of Marine Science)
- Rise in sea levels is accelerating along U.S. coasts, report warns (USA Today)
- Sea level rise accelerating along US coastline, scientists warn (Guardian UK):
The pace of sea level rise accelerated at nearly all measurement stations along the US coastline in 2019, with scientists warning some of the bleakest scenarios for inundation and flooding are steadily becoming more likely. Of 32 tide-gauge stations in locations along the vast US coastline, 25 showed a clear acceleration in sea level rise last year.
- As sea level rises, Miami neighborhoods feel rising tide of gentrification (The Haitian Times)
- Record-breaking heat is here to stay:
- Get Used to Record-Breaking Heat Because It’s Here to Stay (Bloomberg):
Unprecedented warming will dominate the coming decade, according to a new study, which said every year is likely to rank among the planet’s 10 hottest...While there could be some cooler years because of natural variability, they’re unlikely to disrupt the broader global trend for rising temperatures, according to the analysis, which sees a more than 99% chance that most years in the next decade will rank in the top 10 of all time.
- Record-breaking hot years look set to continue through the next decade (New Scientist)
- House Republicans unveil their version of climate legislation:
- New conservative climate plans are neither conservative nor climate plans (David Roberts, Vox):
They are mainly designed to protect fossil fuels.
- House Republicans’ big climate-change ‘plan’: Carbon capture and trees (Electrek):
What the House Republicans are proposing instead are tax credits for the fossil-fuel industry — more tax credits. So that is an active endorsement of continuing to support fossil fuels. Essentially, they’re saying: “OK, we begrudgingly admit you’re polluting the Earth and driving us toward climate change, but keep doing what you’re doing and just figure out a way to stash your mess. Here’s some money.”
If you make a mess, you should clean it up. Why would you pay polluters to clean up their own mess? They should pay for it themselves.
- US Republican climate plan seeks to absorb - not cut - emissions (Al Jazeera)
- Republicans Grasp for Climate Credibility With ‘Trillion Trees Act’ (Greentech Media)
- VIDEO: House Republicans introduce climate change plan (WKRN-Nashville)
- The Energy 202: Conservative groups at odds with new House GOP climate change proposals (Washington Post)
- Are Republicans coming out of ‘the closet’ on climate change? (Washington Post)
- Trump's 2021 budget proposal slashes environment, energy research, EPA:
- Trump budget slashes EPA funding, environmental programs (The HIll)
- Trump proposes deep energy, environmental cuts (E&E news):
Like last year, the White House wants to cut all non-defense discretionary spending by 5%. Non-nuclear spending at the Department of Energy would be cut 29%, EPA would be reduced by 27%, the Army Corps of Engineers would drop 22% and the Interior Department would fall by 13%.
- Trump just pledged to help plant more trees. But in Alaska’s Tongass, his focus is on cutting them. (Washington Post)
- Trump reversal on Yucca Mountain followed by new campaign event (The Hill)
- Senate Democrats unveil bills targeting plastic pollution and net-zero US emissions by 2050:
- Democrats tackle emissions, ocean plastics in bills today (Politico)
- Democrats' plastic waste bill would upend industry (Houston Chronicle):
A group of Senate and House Democrats introduced legislation Tuesday that would upend the U.S. plastics industry, putting a hold on the construction of new plastic manufacturing plants so federal environmental agencies can study the extent of the plastic waste crisis despoiling land and choking the world’s oceans.
- Federal Bill Seeks to Make Companies Responsible for Plastic Waste (NY Times)
- Bill targets single-use plastics in push to make manufacturers responsible (The Hill)
- Senate bill requires US to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 (The Hill)
- Senate Democrats' Plan for Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 Is 'Wishful Thinking' on Solving Crisis, Climate Action Groups Say (Common Dreams)
- Trump Administration blasts Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument:
- Trump Is Blowing Up a National Monument in Arizona to Make Way for the Border Wall (The Intercept)
- Native burial sites blown up for US border wall (BBC):
Authorities confirmed that "controlled blasting" has begun at Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a Unesco recognised natural reserve. Raul Grijalva, a Democratic congressman, called the destruction "sacrilegious". The government failed to consult the Tohono O'odham Nation, he said.
- BP announces major shift and reorganization to cut its emissions:
- VIDEO: BP sets net zero ambition and outlines a fundamental reorganization of the company (BP)
- Transcript: Reimagining energy, reinventing BP - Remarks of CEO Bernard Looney, chief executive officer (British Petroleum)
- BP Pledges to Cut Emissions to Zero but Offers Few Details (NY Times):
Mr. Looney, who took over as BP’s chief executive in February, signaled he wanted to take the company in a new direction. He vowed to end a corporate advertising campaign that critics called greenwashing and said the company would review its membership in trade associations that opposed stricter climate policies.
- New BP chief promises net-zero emissions by 2050 (Al Jazeera):
The pledge, made by CEO Bernard Looney, puts BP ahead of goals set by industry rivals, including all US oil companies.
- VIDEO: Investor Impact of Oil Major BP Aiming For Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050 (Bloomberg/Oil Price.com)
- BP’s Move Toward a Net-Zero Emissions Future is a Welcome Sign (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Fossil Fuels Aren’t Even a Very Good Investment (The New Republic)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability Is His Climate Change Denial. (Mother Jones)
- Sea Level Rise Is Accelerating: 4 Inches Per Decade (or More) by 2100 (Inside Climate News)
- Ancient Antarctic ice melt caused extreme sea level rise 129,000 years ago – and it could happen again (The Conversation)
- The fastest way to cut carbon emissions is a ‘fee’ and a dividend, top leaders say (Washington Post)
- ‘We Knew They Had Cooked the Books’: The Trump administration’s attempt to kill one of America’s strongest climate policies has been a complete debacle. (The Atlantic)
- Cross-State Air Pollution Causes Significant Premature Deaths in the U.S. (Inside Climate News)
- Revealed: big oil's profits since 1990 total nearly $2tn (Guardian UK)
- Virginia Lawmakers Pass Major Renewable Energy Legislation (AP)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page