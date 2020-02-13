With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 2/13/2020, 11:28am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil giant BP announces major shift to cut its emissions; Sea level rise is accelerating in the U.S., especially on the East Coast; Get used to record-breaking heat, because it's here to stay; PLUS: House Republicans unveil their version of climate legislation... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1000+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability Is His Climate Change Denial.; Sea Level Rise Is Accelerating globally, 4 Inches Per Decade (or More) by 2100; Ancient Antarctic ice melt caused extreme sea level rise 129,000 years ago – and it could happen again; The fastest way to cut carbon emissions is a ‘fee’ and a dividend; Cross-State Air Pollution Causes Significant Premature Deaths in the U.S.; Revealed: big oil's profits since 1990 total nearly $2 trillion... PLUS: ‘We Knew They Had Cooked the Books’: The Trump administration’s attempt to kill one of America’s strongest climate policies has been a complete debacle... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



