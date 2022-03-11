With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/3/2022, 11:07am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Humanitarian crisis worsens in Central Africa amid massive flooding; Toxic metal air pollution ten times worse in communities of color; No, the US is not running out of diesel fuel; PLUS: Biden Administration invests billions to help lower home energy costs before winter... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Magical Hope vs. Actual Hope: Left or right, physics doesn't much care about your wishful thinking; How a GOP governor could derail New York's climate law; Worldwide cholera outbreaks are 'unprecedented,' WHO says; Why these climate talks are different than other COPs; Lung Cancer in Nonsmokers? Study Identifies Air Pollution as a Trigger; Why the feared wave of solar panel waste may be smaller and arrive later than expected... PLUS: Scientists just discovered a new whale. Now they fear it may go extinct.... and much, MUCH more! ...

