IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Humanitarian crisis worsens in Central Africa amid massive flooding; Toxic metal air pollution ten times worse in communities of color; No, the US is not running out of diesel fuel; PLUS: Biden Administration invests billions to help lower home energy costs before winter... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Magical Hope vs. Actual Hope: Left or right, physics doesn't much care about your wishful thinking; How a GOP governor could derail New York's climate law; Worldwide cholera outbreaks are 'unprecedented,' WHO says; Why these climate talks are different than other COPs; Lung Cancer in Nonsmokers? Study Identifies Air Pollution as a Trigger; Why the feared wave of solar panel waste may be smaller and arrive later than expected... PLUS: Scientists just discovered a new whale. Now they fear it may go extinct.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Humanitarian crisis worsens in Central Africa amid massive flooding:
- UN: Flooding in west, central Africa displaced 3.4M people (ABC News)
- Nigeria floods: 'I have nowhere to go' (BBC)
- Millions face harm from flooding across West and Central Africa, UNHCR warns (UN Refugee Agency)
- Explainer-Why are West and Central Africa's floods so devastating this year? (Reuters)
- Durban floods: South Africa floods kill more than 300 (BBC)
- A home for the dead: The quest for burials in flood-stricken Chad (AFP)
- Toxic metal air pollution ten times worse in communities of color:
- Unequal airborne exposure to toxic metals associated with race, ethnicity, and segregation in the USA (Nature)
- Toxic metal pollution is 10 times worse in racially segregated communities (Washington Post/MSN):
"The main thing that we found was that the individuals in racially segregated communities are not only breathing a higher concentration of total particulate matter air pollution, but they're also breathing a form of that pollution that is more concentrated in toxic and carcinogenic metal components," Kodros said.
- Racially segregated communities exposed to air 3 times more concentrated with cancer-causing toxins, researchers say (The Grio)
- Racially segregated communities breathing in air three times more concentrated with dangerous toxins, researchers say (ABC News)
- Southern California forests hammered by drought, fire, insects:
- Mega-disturbances cause rapid decline of mature conifer forest habitat in California (Ecological Applications)
- Nearly a third of southern Sierra forests killed by drought and wildfire in last decade (LA Times/MSN):
The losses could have grave consequences for California wildlife, including protected species such as spotted owls and Pacific fishers who rely on mature tree canopies for their habitats. Researchers said the findings are not only another indication of the state's shifting climate regime, but also offer new insights that could help guide forest management and conservation strategies moving forward.
- California tree carnage: A decade of drought and fire killed a third of Sierra Nevada forests (The Spokesman-Review)
- Conservative UK Prime Minister Sunak reverses course, will attend COP27 climate summit:
- Why Rishi Sunak Will Attend COP27 After All-But King Charles Won't (Time)
- VIDEO: Green MP Caroline Lucas - Rishi Sunak is now going to COP27 climate summit (BBC)
- No, the US will not run out of diesel fuel:
- Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas (NOLA)
- No, the U.S. is not going to run out of diesel fuel in 25 days (CBS News):
"Your grocery store may have an inventory of three days of milk. That's because they only have three days' worth at any given point. But the cow keeps milking, the farmer keeps sending milk, the dairy keeps delivering," [Ed Hirs, a professor of energy economics at the University of Houston] said.
- Biden Interior Dept. selects first offshore wind areas for Gulf Of Mexico:
- Move over, oil – wind energy is officially coming to the Gulf of Mexico (Electrek)
- Biden identifies 700,000 acres in Gulf for offshore wind development (Houston Chronicle/MSN)
- VP Harris launches new home energy retrofit initiative:
- Biden administration offering $13 billion to lower energy costs. Here's how to qualify. (CBS News)
- Biden administration distributes billions to lower heating costs as energy prices soar (CNN)
- Harris to announce over $13 billion in assistance to help cut energy costs this winter (Yahoo News)
- FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Lower Energy Costs for Families (White House)
- VIDEO: Vice President Harris Remarks on Inflation Reduction Act (White House)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
