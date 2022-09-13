With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 9/13/2022, 10:38am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Torrential rains break historic California heat wave, capping Summer of Extreme Heat in the Northern Hemisphere; All reactors shut down at besieged Ukrainian nuclear plant; Will climate champion Charles muzzle his advocacy as King?; PLUS: Looming showdown over energy permitting reform in Congress... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Four major climate tipping points close to triggering (study); Summer is ending, but climate disasters keep coming; New study more than triples estimated costs of climate change damages; Air conditioning has a climate problem. New technology could help; Video games get a new boss monster: Climate change; Energy crisis pushes Europe toward pricing experiments;

On Facebook, misleading coverage of California's energy woes overshadowed extreme climate-driven heat... PLUS: The biggest permitting reform would be more money.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



