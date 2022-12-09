Callers ring in on whatever the hell may or may not be going on...

Brad Friedman Byon 9/12/2022, 6:01pm PT

We haven't been able to open the phones to listeners for a few weeks on The BradCast, so today we do. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]

First up, however, the latest news on the stunning turn of events over the weekend in Ukraine, where its forces retook scores of cities that Russia had previously captured in the Kharkiv region in the northeast. Russian troops were apparently sent scrambling to avoid being cut off from their supply lines. They left behind weaponry and ammo as they beat a hasty retreat back to the Donbas region in the south in the wake of the surprise counteroffensive.

Moscow continues to pretend nothing happened at all. But even pro-war Russians appear to be furious about it all and could reportedly be turning on Russian President Vladimir Putin. He spent the weekend presiding over the opening of a new Ferris wheel and sports arena, as Ukrainian troops recaptured about 1,160 square miles of territory and are now said to be within about 30 miles from the Russian border.

At the same time, power from the nation's electric grid has --- at least for now --- been restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, one of the largest in Europe. It was taken over by Russia earlier in the war and power was recently cut off due to nearby shelling (both sides blame the other for it.) With grid power now returned, risk of catastrophic meltdown has been averted for the moment, though shelling in the region could once again put the plant at risk.

Back here in the U.S., there was a strange occurrence on Sunday when a small plane carrying Donald Trump --- dressed in golf attire, including golf shoes --- showed up at Dulles Airport near D.C. It was only Trump's second visit to the nation's capitol since he left office, and he gave no clue or statement on social media that he was going, nor why he was there, in what appears to be a hastily planned visit.

We share some irresponsible (if amusing) speculation from some top Trump Watchers about what the hell might be going on, before opening the phones today to listeners on all of the above and/or anything else they care to talk about.

So, yeah, that led to another lively --- and occasionally bizarre --- show today. Enjoy!...

