By Brad Friedman on 7/17/2022, 6:35am PT  

(Note from Brad: PDiddie is taking a break this week, so I'm filling in...cuz I think we could all really use the toons!)

Support a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.

* * *
Perry Dorrell, who regularly does our Sunday Toons, blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie. But. today, Brad is filling in for him. He's on Twitter too, at: @TheBradBlog.

                 

Article Categories: Toons