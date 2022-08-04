It's NICOLE SANDLER back today, filling in for Brad and Desi on today's BradCast.
After recapping today's celebration of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation as the next Justice of the Supreme Court on the south lawn of the White House today and a look at the rest of the day's news, we jumped into the flood waters of our climate crisis.
EUGENE LINDEN is an award-winning journalist and author who deals with science, nature and the environment. His last book on climate change, Winds of Change, explored the connection between climate change and the rise and fall of civilizations.
His new book, released this week, is called Fire and Flood: A People's History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present. Along with the history of climate change, Linden points a big finger at the insurance industry for encouraging people to move to high risk areas.
He says there is a path back from the cliff, but we need to act now…