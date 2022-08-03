IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: European Union moves to cut dependence on Russian gas imports; Russian takeover of Ukraine nuke plant underscores nuclear vulnerability in wartime; IEA recommends global switch to electric heat pumps to undercut Russian energy threats; PLUS: United Nations to create legally binding treaty to end global plastic pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Breaking: Biden announces ban on Russian energy imports; E.P.A. to Tighten Tailpipe Rules for the Biggest Polluters on the Road; Pentagon To Shut Down Leaking Fuel Tank Facility In Hawaii; NC Hurricanes Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness in Marginalized Groups; Florida Panhandle Wildfires Force Evacuation Of Hundreds Of Homes; Inside FDA’s 'Forever Chemicals' Catastrophe... PLUS: Satellites Show Amazon Rainforest Is Hurtling Toward A ‘Tipping Point’... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Russian takeover of Ukraine nuclear facilities underscores wartime vulnerability:
- IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged (Energy Central)
- IAEA ‘Gravely Concerned’ for Safety of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plants (VOA News)
- UN watchdog warns there's an 'unprecedented danger' of a nuclear accident at Ukraine's plants as Russian forces attack (Business Insider)
- IAEA chief: Russia destroyed Ukraine nuclear neutron generator (Energy Central):
However, he then tried to assure those present that the situation would not be a new Chernobyl-style disaster, saying, "the neutron generator facility had a very small inventory. It was a subcritical facility to use neutrons for scientific experiments."
- Framework for the Safety and Security of Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plants must be Agreed, IAEA Director General Tells Board of Governors (IAEA)
- The Ukraine power plant fire was contained. But nuclear experts fear what’s to come in Russia’s war. (Washington Post)
- Analysis: Russian Attacks Spur Debate About Nuclear Power As Climate Fix (Reuters)
- Potential ban on Russian oil imports roils energy markets:
- VIDEO: EU plans two-thirds cut in Russian gas imports this year (AFP
- Russia threatens Europe's natural gas (The Hill)
- Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas imports and says the rise of energy prices in US will be 'Putin's price hike' (MSN)
- Johnson says UK may need to produce more oil and gas to reduce reliance on Russia (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte hold joint press conference (UK Telegraph)
- Oil Spike Upends Strategies as Traders Plot Era of Costly Energy (Bloomberg)
- Congress moves to bar Russian energy imports and end favorable trade relations. (NY Times)
- IEA strategy to cut Europe's reliance on Russian gas --- heat pumps for freedom:
- VIDEO: Getting Europe Off Russian Gas – 10 Point Plan (Climate Crocks)
- How Europe can cut natural gas imports from Russia significantly within a year (IEA)
- Want to Push Back on Russia? Get a Heat Pump (Climate Crocks)
- White House pushes back on oil industry's profiteering, opportunism:
- VIDEO: Psaki Cleans Up Another Fox News Oil Shill Spill (Climate Crocks)
- US Oil/Gas Drillers Holding Production Down, Despite Record Prices. Good Time to Move to Renewables... (Climate Crocks)
- Oil companies’ profits soared to $174bn this year as US gas prices rose (Guardian UK, 12/6/2021):
Exxon, Chevron, Shell and BP among group of 24 who resisted calls to increase production but doled out shareholder dividends.
- Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump? (USA Today)
- UN agrees to draft binding treaty to end plastic pollution:
- For the First Time, Nations Band Together in a Move Toward Ending Plastics Pollution (Inside Climate News)
- 'Most important climate deal since Paris': UN agrees treaty to end scourge of plastic pollution (CNBC):
The resolution, which addresses the full lifecycle of plastic, including production, design and disposal, will be developed over the next two years. Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme, described the breakthrough as "a triumph by planet earth over single-use plastics."
- UN agrees global plastic pollution treaty in 'most significant green deal since Paris 2015' (UK Independent):
The United Nations Environment Assembly has approved a resolution to create the world’s first ever global plastic pollution treaty, describing it as the most significant green deal since the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
- Analysis-Big Oil's plastic boom threatens U.N.'s 'historic' pollution pact (Reuters/MSN)
- Landmark treaty on plastic pollution must put scientific evidence front and centre (Nature)
- VIDEO: UN agrees to roadmap for global plastic pollution treaty (ABC Australia)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Breaking: Biden announces ban on Russian energy imports (CNN)
- How can I reduce my gas consumption? (Deutsche-Welle News)
- E.P.A. to Tighten Tailpipe Rules for the Biggest Polluters on the Road (NY Times)
- Pentagon To Shut Down Leaking Fuel Tank Facility In Hawaii (AP)
- NC Hurricanes Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness in Marginalized Groups (Inside Climate News)
- Florida Panhandle Wildfires Force Evacuation Of Hundreds Of Homes (Reuters)
- Inside FDA’s 'Forever Chemicals' Catastrophe (E&E News)
- Environmental Groups Press California On Electric Car Rules (Reuters)
- Satellites Show Amazon Rainforest Is Hurtling Toward A ‘Tipping Point’ (Washington Post)
- Ukraine War Highlights Vulnerability Of Critical Energy Infrastructure (DW)
- Natural Gas Giant Waging Sneaky War On A Minor Colorado Climate Policy (Huffington Post)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.