Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen

Desi Doyen Byon 3/8/2022

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: European Union moves to cut dependence on Russian gas imports; Russian takeover of Ukraine nuke plant underscores nuclear vulnerability in wartime; IEA recommends global switch to electric heat pumps to undercut Russian energy threats; PLUS: United Nations to create legally binding treaty to end global plastic pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Breaking: Biden announces ban on Russian energy imports; E.P.A. to Tighten Tailpipe Rules for the Biggest Polluters on the Road; Pentagon To Shut Down Leaking Fuel Tank Facility In Hawaii; NC Hurricanes Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness in Marginalized Groups; Florida Panhandle Wildfires Force Evacuation Of Hundreds Of Homes; Inside FDA’s 'Forever Chemicals' Catastrophe... PLUS: Satellites Show Amazon Rainforest Is Hurtling Toward A ‘Tipping Point’... and much, MUCH more! ...

