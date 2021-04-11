17 years of The BRAD BLOG! 12 years of Green News Report!

Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, November 4, 2021

The Continuing Wars For

and Against Democracy:

'BradCast' 11/4/21 Dems continue legislative struggle to protect voting rights, Repubs face new legal woes for trying to steal 2020; Also: More 2021 results; Progress at U.N. climate summit...

Rough Night for State Dems, Better for Local Progressives: 'BradCast' 11/3/21 Guest: The Nation's John Nichols on what went right and wrong; Also: E-Pollbook failures in NJ open door for loser to challenge results...

Big Deals, Big Storms

and Why Mandates Work: 'BradCast' 11/2/21 NJ vote system failure; OK's GOP gerry-mander; Major climate deals in Glasgow; Breakthrough Senate deal on drug pricing; NYC vax mandate working well at NYPD...

'Green News Report' 11/2/21 w/ Brad & Desi BoJo kicks off UN climate summit in Glasgow; Big Oil CEOs subpoenaed after House testimony; PLUS: SCOTUS case seeks to dismantle EPA's authority on emissions... Previous GNRs: 10/28/21 - 10/26/21 - Archives...

'Watching Democracy Die': 'BradCast' 11/1/21 FL blocks Univ. of Florida profs from serving as expert witnesses in lawsuits against the state; SCOTUS having second thoughts about TX' anti-abortion law?; More chilling stories of democracy dying before our eyes...

Sunday Frightful Toons Many tricks and treats in PDiddie's latest collection of the week's scariest toons...

Are Manchin and Sinema Trying to Kill the Bill?: 'BradCast' 10/29/21 Guest: Salon's Heather Digby Parton; Also: Here we go again! Another QAnon GOP election clerk steals another voting system!...

Sausage and Oil:

'BradCast' 10/28/21 Biden cites 'historic deal' on Build Back Better, details framework 'agreement' for social safety net and climate package; House Comm. calls Big Oil CEOs on carpet for decades of lies...

'Green News Report' 10/28/21 w/ Brad & Desi U.N. warns of 'Emissions Gap' between where we are and where we need to be; Plastic could be a bigger polluter than coal by 2030; PLUS: Rental car giant bets big on EVs... Previous GNRs: 10/26/21 - 10/21/21 - Archives...

Election Reform on NY Ballot, Election Reformers Divided: 'BradCast' 10/27/21 Guests: Dr. Virginia Martin, former Columbia County, NY Election Comissioner; Allegra Dengler of Citizens for Voting Integrity NY; Also: Taxing billionaires...

A 'Lay Down Case' of Conspiracy to Defraud the U.S.: 'BradCast' 10/26/21 Guest: Attorney, blogger Keith Barber on where 1/6 probe is heading; Also: Americans now very worried about climate; Manchin nixing another climate provision...

'Green News Report' 10/26/21 Historic storm slams West, 90M face extreme weather in U.S.; Record emissions in 2020; PLUS: New reports warn climate a growing threat to national, global security...

Sunday Spooky Toons Be very afraid. Just in time for the holiday...It's PDiddie's latest collection of the week's scariest editorial toons...

Anita Hill Still Changing the World, 30 Years Later: 'BradCast' 10/22/21 Guest host Nicole Sandler with author, lawyer, Brandeis University professor Anita Hill...

The Good with the Bad: 'BradCast' 10/21 House holds Bannon in contempt; TX Lt. Gov. pays out for GOP voter fraud; CA GOP's recall boondoggle; Vets dump Sinema; Manchin could dump Dems; TX steals minority House seats; IL boosts Dems (a little)...