IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Major agreements on methane, deforestation, climate finance and more at U.N. COP26 climate summit; Critical world conference now moves into difficult negotiating phase; PLUS: 2021 off-year elections in U.S. deliver a mixed bag for the environment... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Half world's fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 in net zero transition; The EPA allows polluters to turn neighborhoods into "sacrifice zones"; Countries have failed to adapt for unavoidable climate damage; 10 Facebook publishers responsible for nearly 70 percent of climate change denial content; Banks 'being let off hook by weak climate regulation'; The Dalles sues to keep Google’s water use a secret... PLUS: This US city just voted to decarbonize every building... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Mixed bag for the environment in 2021 election results:
- How today's elections may remake renewables, clean energy (E&E News):
Voters go to the polls today in three states that could play major roles in determining the future of U.S. clean energy, renewable power and electric vehicles.
- Video: Glenn Youngkin Laughs Uncomfortably at Climate Question, Says "I don't know what's responsible for climate change" (Blue Virginia)
- VA Republican warns of 'blackouts and brownouts' if he loses (E&E News):
Youngkin said he wouldn't have signed the clean energy legislation of he were governor, but did not outline a competing climate change plan, except to say that the state "should embrace all energy sources." "We can use wind and solar, but we need to preserve our clean natural gas, and we can, in fact, have a reliable energy grid," he [lied - ed.].
- Tempers flare as Murphy, Ciattarelli face off (Politico):
Murphy emphasized climate change, noting that Ciattarelli criticized his Energy Master Plan policies on increasing renewable energy. "I would say a big contrast is what we're going to do about the environment to hopefully prevent this from happening again. My opponent says we're doing too much, too soon. I see that differently," Murphy said.
- New Jersey Takes Lead In Offshore Wind Energy Industry (CBS Philadelphia)
- Post-Debate: Ciattarelli's climate change position an unexpected significant dealbreaker for Democratic voters (Insider NJ)
- Coal lobbyist Republican Mike Carey wins special election for Ohio's 15th Congressional District (Business Insider)
- Mixed bag for the environment in 2021 election ballot initiatives:
- Voters approve change to NY Constitution on 'clean' environment, reject proposals on elections (WBFO-NY):
The amendment will guarantee New Yorkers the right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment. That provision wasn't in the constitution before, and environmentalists said it was important to have those protections enshrined in the document.
- Foreign company's subsidiary poured millions into influencing Maine ballot referendum (Open Secrets):
The project has been years in the making, facing staunch opposition from both environmental groups concerned with the impact the corridor could have on wildlife and fossil-fuel interests that could lose regional power market share if the corridor is built.
- Developer says burying power line through Maine woods is not practical [critics disagree] (Energy News)
- The CMP corridor is bad for Maine. Vote 'yes' on Question 1. (Bangor Daily News)
- COP26: Grueling negotiation phase begins:
- BBC's COP26 Live Coverage (BBC)
- AP COP26 Live Coverage (AP via PBS NewsHour)
- After a Gloomy Summit Start, Hints of Progress (NY Times):
Leaders reached agreements to reduce methane gas emissions and protect the world's forests. Now, the really hard part begins.
- Where things stand at COP26 as world leaders leave Glasgow (Axios)
- Climate Summit Turns Its Focus to a Contentious Question: Who Pays? (NY Times):
Some of the world's biggest financial institutions on Wednesday vowed to mobilize trillions of dollars to help shift the global economy toward cleaner energy as negotiators at the United Nations climate summit struggled with the question of how to pay for the enormous costs of climate change.
- Cautious optimism after second day of Cop26 leaders' talks sees progress (UK Evening Standard):
"We've already achieved an enormous amount at COP, in ambition, money, a whole bunch of new initiatives. Frankly, we're a day and a half into this, and I've seen more energy and more commitment and more urgency than I've ever seen and I've been doing this since 1988" - US climate envoy John Kerry.
- World faces disastrous 2.7C temperature rise on current climate plans, UN warns (Guardian UK)
- COP26: Major agreement on deforestation:
- U.S. among 21 countries to end overseas fossil fuel financing (Washington Post):
The United States and 20 other countries announced Thursday that starting next year they would stop spending tax dollars to support international fossil fuel projects, a move the group said would divert $18 billion a year toward clean energy. The pledge comes just a day after even more nations agreed to restrict public financing for coal power.
- 100 Nations Pledge to End Deforestation Backed by $19 Billion (Bloomberg)
- Nations with 85% of Earth's forests pledge to reverse deforestation (NPR)
- Zero Deforestation Commitment: Empty Promises Or A Workable Plan? (DW News)
- There Is No Reason To Trust Brazil’s Climate, Deforestation Pledges (Huffington Post)
- COP26: Major agreement on methane, coal and fossil finance:
- Biden joins global push to cut climate-warming methane emissions (NPR)
- U.S. Announces New Rules to Curtail Methane at Climate Summit (Scientific American)
- VIDEO: Countries Agree to Cut Methane 30% by 2030: Biden Speech Transcript (Rev.com)
- Dozens of nations agree at COP26 to end use of coal power by 2040s (UPI)
- South Africa secured $8.5 billion to transition away from coal. It'll be a test case. (NY Times):
Developing nations have long said they need aid from wealthy countries to shift to renewable energy. South Africa may show how that would work in practice.
- COP26: US, EU agree to accelerate 'green steel':
- European Steel Plan Shows Biden's Bid to Merge Climate and Trade Policy (NY Times)
- EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'dirty' steel (Reuters):
Speaking to the press, Biden was more explicit, saying the arrangement with the EU would help "restrict access to our markets for dirty steel from countries like China".
- Africa seeks $12.5B from world to tackle climate (PBS NewsHour)
- The Green Steel Revolution Is Picking Up Steam (Earther):
In a weird twist, the EU lifting tariffs on Harley-Davidsons could help make carbon-free steel.
- Denmark, U.S., 12 Other Nations Back Tougher Climate Goal For Shipping (Reuters)
- Biden backs up methane pledge with action at home:
- How EPA methane rule hits energy, from pipelines to politics (E&E News):
In the United States, the oil and gas industry is responsible for about a third of methane emissions. The Biden administration and climate activists have seized on regulating methane as a powerful way to help control global warming in the short term.
- Biden Administration Moves to Limit Methane, a Potent Greenhouse Gas (NY Times)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Half world's fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 in net zero transition (Guardian UK)
- Poison in the Air: The EPA allows polluters to turn neighborhoods into "sacrifice zones"...a first-of-its-kind map and data analysis (Pro Publica)
- Countries have failed to adapt for unavoidable climate damage, UN says (Guardian UK)
- By 2050, 200 Million Climate Refugees May Have Fled Their Homes. But International Laws Offer Them Little Protection (Inside Climate News)
- 10 Facebook Publishers Responsible for Nearly 70 percent of Climate Change Denial Content (Earther)
- Twitter’s new strategy to fight climate lies: Give users accurate information first (Washington Post)
- Banks ‘being let off hook by weak climate regulation’ (Guardian UK)
- The dark secrets behind big oil’s climate pledges (Floodlight/Gaurdian)
- Widespread Coronavirus Infection Found in Iowa Deer, New Study Says (NY Times)
- The Dalles Sues To Keep Google’s Water Use A Secret (Oregon Live)
- This U.S. City Just Voted To Decarbonize Every Single Building (Washington Post)
- Indonesian Zoo Breeds Komodo Dragons To Save Them From Extinction (Reuters)
- Climate Change Grips Trout Streams Across the Nation: How Anglers Are Responding (Circle Of Blue)
- After California Oil Spill, Environmentalists Plan To Sue US (AP)
- The World's First Solar-Powered Steel Mill Is Here (Earther)
- Three degrees of global warming is quite plausible and truly disastrous (The Economist/Green Reporter)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.