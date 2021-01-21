With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 1/21/2021, 11:14am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage: Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office and get right to work, renewing hope for meaningful U.S. climate action... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Greta Thunberg pokes Cruz in tweet welcoming US back to Paris accord; US Rejoins the Paris Agreement, but Rebuilding Credibility on Climate Action Will Take Time; Could Baltimore's Climate Change Suit Become a Supreme Court Test Case?; Bernhardt Rescinds Wilderness Protection Order Before Leaving Office; Electric Car Batteries With Five-Minute Charging Times Produced... PLUS: Northwest’s Salmon Population May Be Running Out of Time... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...