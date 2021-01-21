IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage: Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office and get right to work, renewing hope for meaningful U.S. climate action... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Greta Thunberg pokes Cruz in tweet welcoming US back to Paris accord; US Rejoins the Paris Agreement, but Rebuilding Credibility on Climate Action Will Take Time; Could Baltimore's Climate Change Suit Become a Supreme Court Test Case?; Bernhardt Rescinds Wilderness Protection Order Before Leaving Office; Electric Car Batteries With Five-Minute Charging Times Produced... PLUS: Northwest’s Salmon Population May Be Running Out of Time... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- President Joe Biden calls for unity to solve the climate crisis:
- VIDEO: Joe Biden First Speech as President: Full Transcrip (Rev.com)
- Joe Biden's inauguration speech transcript, annotated (Washington Post):
Folks, this is a time of testing. We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis, America's role in the world. Any one of these will be enough to challenge us in profound ways. But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we've had. Now we're going to be tested. Are we going to step up? All of us? It's time for boldness, for there is so much to do. And this is certain, I promise you: We will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve these cascading crises of our era.
- Biden called his $1.9 trillion relief plan the 'first step.' Here's his idea for Part Two (MarketWatch)
- Biden signs slew of executive orders, rebuking Trump's policies and rollbacks:
- Biden Signs Sweeping Orders to Tackle Climate Change and Rollback Trump's Anti-Environment Legacy (Inside Climate News)
- Biden returns US to Paris climate accord hours after becoming president (Guradian UK)
- Biden plans temporary halt of oil activity in Arctic refuge (AP)
- Biden to order agencies to revisit vehicle tailpipe emissions standards (Reuters)
- Biden revokes KXL permit in blow to Canada's oil sector, Ottawa disappointed (Reuters)
- Biden plans more executive actions in coming days, weeks:
- Biden readies second batch of climate orders for next week: memo (Reuters):
The announcements, to be unveiled Jan. 27, include an “omnibus” climate change order that kicks off a “series of regulatory actions to combat climate change domestically and elevates climate change as a national security priority,” according to the memo, which did not provide details.
- Biden's Plan To Undo Trump's Last-Minute Deregulatory Spree & Enact A Climate Agenda (NPR)
- Biden to Quickly Reverse Trump Rollbacks on Climate Change (KQED):
Biden will instruct federal agencies to review more than 100 policies, many crucial to curbing heat-trapping emissions, including fuel economy standards for cars and pollution limits on the oil and gas industry.
- Biden to tell U.S. agencies to review fuel efficiency standards, overturning Trump (Detroit News)
- The Social Cost of Carbon (SCC) returns to governance (Get Energy Smart Now)
- Biden unveils $1.9 trillion economic and health-care relief package (Washington Post)
- Biden's climate long shot in the Senate (E&E News):
The $2 trillion climate plan promised by President-elect Joe Biden is about to collide with the meat grinder of the Senate.
