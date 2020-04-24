It's NICOLE SANDLER back again to guest-host today's BradCast, from my quarantine headquarters in South Florida.
This awful pandemic is presenting unique challenges for all of us, everywhere. I happened upon a Facebook page called View from My Window in which people all over the world are posting photos of the view from their windows where they're all sheltering at home, staying safe from the virus. So I began reaching out to some of them for a segment I call Quarantine Calling. Today, we reach out to HANNAH TURPEINEN in Finland to hear how they're faring.
Today's show also features a conversation with MSNBC's ALI VELSHI in which we discuss the unusual challenges posed by reporting on the biggest news event in our lifetimes as we're living through it!
Download MP3 or listen online below...