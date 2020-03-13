Guest-host Nicole Sandler's one-on-one with MSNBC's prime-time host; Also: Trump finally declares coronavirus a 'nation emergency' but takes no responsibility...
By Nicole Sandler on 3/13/2020, 4:55pm PT  

It's NICOLE SANDLER, back again to guest host today's BradCast.

With everything around us consumed with coronavirus, I thought we could use a short break from it. So, after an update on the latest from the Covid-19 front, we'll completely change the subject to speak with MSNBC's LAWRENCE O'DONNELL.

A couple of weeks ago, as I was increasingly frustrated with MSNBC's adversarial attitude toward Bernie Sanders' campaign, I remembered that Lawrence O'Donnell had proclaimed himself a socialist and commented about it on Twitter. He engaged with me. After a while I invited him to continue the discussion on the air, and he accepted.

I'm happy to be able to share it with you. I came away with a slightly better understanding of how things work over there and a much greater appreciation for Mr. O'Donnell. And it's nice to focus on something other than a killer pandemic for a few minutes....

Download MP3 or listen online below...

* * *
