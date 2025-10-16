With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump cuts to National Weather Service resulted in faulty forecast of deadly Alaska storm; Trump EPA canceled flood control grants for Alaskan tribal villages hit hard by that storm; PLUS: Trump trying to pressure other nations to ditch clean energy but many aren't listening... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Carbon Rains of October: From Alaska typhoons to coal-juiced Nor'easters; Rare earths: Why China can collapse the U.S. with one decree; Panama’s coastal waters missed their annual cooldown this year; 'When I pass piles of fishing nets, I see piles of money': a one man recycling revolution on the Cornish coast; Natural gas prices are low, but your monthly gas bill up. Here's why... PLUS: What are climate tipping points?... and much, MUCH more! ...

