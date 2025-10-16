IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump cuts to National Weather Service resulted in faulty forecast of deadly Alaska storm; Trump EPA canceled flood control grants for Alaskan tribal villages hit hard by that storm; PLUS: Trump trying to pressure other nations to ditch clean energy but many aren't listening... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Carbon Rains of October: From Alaska typhoons to coal-juiced Nor'easters; Rare earths: Why China can collapse the U.S. with one decree; Panama’s coastal waters missed their annual cooldown this year; 'When I pass piles of fishing nets, I see piles of money': a one man recycling revolution on the Cornish coast; Natural gas prices are low, but your monthly gas bill up. Here's why... PLUS: What are climate tipping points?... and much, MUCH more! ...
- Alaskan coastal village sustain catastrophic damage from Typhoon Halong:
- Alaska storms drive 1,500 from their homes, decimate 2 villages (LA Times):
Homes in Kipnuk and Kwigillingok floated out to sea as the Coast Guard rescued two dozen people from drifting structures during catastrophic flooding..."It's catastrophic in Kipnuk. Let's not paint any other picture," Mark Roberts, incident commander with the state emergency management division, told a news conference Tuesday. "We are doing everything we can to continue to support that community, but it is as bad as you can think."
- Typhoon leaves flooded Alaska villages facing a storm recovery far tougher than most (NPR):
Disasters in remote Alaska are not like disasters anywhere in the lower 48 states, Thoman explained. While East Coast homeowners recovering from a nor'easter that flooded parts of New Jersey and other states the same weekend can run to Home Depot for supplies or drive to a hotel if their home floods, none of that exists in remote Native villages.
- Alaska airlifting hundreds from storm-devastated coastal villages (AP)
- VIDEO: This is how powerful the remnants of Typhoon Halong were when they hit Western Alaska (CBS News)
- Trump cuts to National Weather Service degraded forecast for Western Alaska:
- Predictions for deadly Alaska storm may have suffered due to DOGE cuts (CNN):
There is a gaping hole in weather balloon coverage in western Alaska...there were few, if any, balloons to take measurements of what the weather was doing as the remains of Typhoon Halong approached Alaska late last week. Such data could have helped the models more accurately predict the storm’s path and intensity...The communities that ended up seeing the worst storm surge flooding were not in the original forecasts.
- Typhoon leaves flooded Alaska villages facing a storm recovery far tougher than most Americans will ever experience (The Conversation):
Typhoon Halong was an unusual storm, likely fueled by the Pacific's near-record warm surface temperatures this fall...At Nome, there were no weather balloons for two full days as the storm was moving toward the Bering Sea.
- Woman found dead, dozens rescued and over 1,000 displaced after storm devastates Western Alaska (Anchorage Daily News):
"Warm water along its virtually entire track gave it more energy than it otherwise would have," he said. "There’s certainly a climate change connection there. Would this have happened without an overheated North Pacific? Entirely possible. Probably wouldn’t have been as strong as it wound up being."
- Trump EPA canceled flood control project for Kipnuck:
- Floods are swallowing their village. But for them and others, the EPA has cut the lifeline. (Floodlight):
The Trump administration has pulled more than $2.7 billion in climate grants, hitting vulnerable communities the hardest.
- Before Alaska Flooding, E.P.A. Canceled $20 Million Flood Protection Grant (NY Times):
The remote village of Kipnuk planned to use the money to protect against flooding. On Sunday, it was inundated.
- Trump EPA canceled Hopi Tribe solar project:
- AUDIO: A tribe in Arizona planned to connect 600 homes to electricity. Then the funding was cut (NPR):
Those who live more than a mile away from that line --- nearly 3,000 people --- have no access to electricity. Families need to rely on generators to power everything from refrigerators to medical devices...The Hopi were approved for a $25 million grant to install solar panels and battery storage for around 600 homes through a program called Solar for All. But in August, the Trump administration terminated the Solar for All program, calling it wasteful.
- In Georgia, Trump's Cuts to Solar Projects Hit Some of His Voters (NY Times, no paywall):
The Trump administration canceled a $7 billion program intended to help low- and moderate-income families install rooftop solar panels.
- EPA plans to end a program that makes solar power available to low-income Americans (NPR, 8/8/2025)
- Maritime nations consider new emissions fee, as U.S. issues threats:
- Nations meet to consider regulations to drive a green transition in shipping (AP)
- US threatens nations that back I.M.O. shipping emissions plan with visa curbs, sanctions (Reuters)
- Nations are choosing cheaper renewables over U.S. fossil fuel exports:
- The real winners of Trump’s attack on clean energy aren’t American (Washington Post):
Half of that fleet in India is sitting idle. Although electricity demand is exploding, and the plants are designed to run for decades into the future, Indian officials have turned away from them. Their calculation: that renewable energy provides a cheaper and more reliable alternative. "And you don’t have to depend on overseas nations for fuel," said Sumant Sinha, CEO of ReNew, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies.
- Trump War on Clean Energy a Massive Self Own, but is it Fatal? (This Is Not Cool)
- VIDEO: Venture Capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya: Why Solar? (All In Podcast/Greenman Bucket)
- What are climate tipping points? They sound scary, especially for ice sheets and oceans, but there’s still room for optimism (The Conversation)
- The Carbon Rains of October: From Alaska typhoons to coal-juiced Nor'easters (Hill Heat)
- Rare earths: Why China can collapse the U.S. with one decree (The American Prospect)
- Grid planners and experts on why markets keep choosing renewables (Utility Dive)
- Panama’s coastal waters missed their annual cooldown this year (EOS)
- Data centers are booming. But there are big energy and environmental risks (NPR)
- Voters facing skyrocketing electric bills turn ire toward politicians (Washington Post)
- ‘When I pass piles of fishing nets, I see piles of money’: a one man recycling revolution on the Cornish coast (Guardian)
- Natural gas prices are low, but your monthly gas bill up. Here's why (NPR)
- VIDEO: Authors of 'Science Under Siege' warn of concerted effort to discredit science (PBS Newshour)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
