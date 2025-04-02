IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Donald Trump's on-again, off-again tariff threats spike global energy prices; Administration deletes climate change and environmental justice across the government; Study finds microplastics in human brains; PLUS: Trump dumped billions of gallons of much-needed reservoir water in California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How climate change could upend the American Dream; Tribes push to control reservation water as Wyoming seeks to send it outside; In wind for Trump, Shell walks away from major New Jersey offshore wind farm; State Farm seeks an emergency insurance rate increase after LA wildfires; PLUS: Rats! More rodents are infesting cities as scientists blame warmer temperatures... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump's on-off tariff threats spike global energy prices:
- Trump Tariffs Could Hurt Oil Companies and Increase Gas Prices (NY Times):
Some oil refineries will probably struggle to replace imported crude oil if President Trump imposes 25 percent tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico.
- Trump to pause promised tariffs for 30 days after speaking with Trudeau (CBC)
- The threat of U.S. tariffs has some Canadians taking their money elsewhere (CBC)
- VIDEO: Read the transcript of Trudeau's response to U.S. tariffs on Canada (CBC)
- The first Americans to feel Trump's tariff 'pain'? New Englanders. (Yahoo Finance)
- Fuel oil is NH's top Canadian import. What would tariffs mean for local energy costs? (New Hampshire Public Radio)
- VIDEO: "Enormous Destruction": Trump's Tariffs on Mexico, Canada & China Set to Worsen Inflation (Democracy Now!)
- VIDEO: 'Higher Prices For Energy, Higher Prices For Groceries': Tim Kaine Rips Into Trump's Tariffs
(Forbes/CNN)
- Trump Administration deletes 'climate change' and cancels initiatives:
- Trump's EPA Has Deleted All Web References to Climate Change (ZNet)
- Thousands of U.S. Government Web Pages Have Been Taken Down Since Friday" (NY Times)
- Trump's Halt on Climate Spending Freezes Jobs and Stalls Projects (NY Times)
- EPA Cuts Off IRA Solar Money Already Under Contract (E&E News)
- EPA Tells Staff To Pause Most External Communications And Meetings (Government Executive)
- EPA Workers Receive Emails Warning Their Employment Could Be Terminated (CNN)
- EPA fires science advisers (E&E News)
- Amid freeze fracas, uncertainty lives on for environmental programs (AP)
- Elon Musk's takeover of Treasury's payment system threatens all government funding:
- Elon Musk Wants to Get Operational Control of the Treasury's Payment System. This Could Not Possibly Be More Dangerous (Nathan Tankus, Notes on the Crises)
- Explainer Thread: "The second is the chokepoint. If you have access to payments and data, you can shut opponents off from key resources" (Abe Newman/Bluesky)
- Musk Says DOGE Halting Treasury Payments to US Contractors (Bloomberg)
- Trump dumped billions of gallons of CA's water reserves
- Acting on Trump's order, federal officials opened up two California dams (LA Times)
- VIDEO: Central California farmers raise concerns after Trump orders dam water release (ABC-Fresno)
- 2.2 billion gallons of water flowed out of California reservoirs because of Trump’s order to open dams (CNN)
- Microplastics confirmed clogging up human brains:
- Human brain samples contain an entire spoon's worth of nanoplastics, study says (CNN)
- Levels Of Microplastics In Human Brains May Be Rapidly Rising: Study (Guardian):
The exponential rise in microplastic pollution over the past 50 years may be reflected in increasing contamination in human brains, according to a new study.
- Alarming levels of microplastics found in human brains (National Geographic)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
