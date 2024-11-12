Holy hell...

Brad Friedman Byon 12/23/2024, 12:05pm PT

As noted on Thursday's rollicking year-end BradCast and occasionally hopeful Green News Report, we will be standing down this week and next over the holidays, after a grueling year and before a likely more grueling one (or four) arrives.

Barring any surprises, or itchy trigger fingers, I suspect The BRAD BLOG will be mostly silent during that period, though I may not be able to avoid a bit of Sunday Tooning for the new year...we shall see. Also, the best social media (by far!) on which to find both Desi and me hanging out these days is Bluesky. I am @TheBradBlog, Desi is @GreenNewsReport!

To all of those who have supported us over the past year --- via reading, sharing, listening, writing, guesting on our show, calling in and, in particular, donating so that we may continue all of our work on both your public airwaves and Internets --- thank you! To all who have not...well, you likely won't see this message anyway. But, since its the holiday season, I'll be uncharacteristically nice.

Until we're back, please enjoy the AI graphic above, made for me when I requested an image of "peace on Earth at night", and ponder the many ways that it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Not unlike our actual Earth, made with actual intelligence!

From all of us, to all of you: Happy Holidays! May they be safe, warm and peaceful. We'll be back soon! (If not before.) Like it or not. --- Brad



