IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: While we were out --- Catching up on climate and energy in the 2024 presidential race; Canada's wildfires last year emitted more carbon than India, new study finds; Extreme heat killed a record number of Americans in 2023; China hit its renewable electricity target six years early; PLUS: The mighty Klamath River is flowing freely for the first time in more than a century... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): You just lived through the most humid summer on record; Why is climate change causing ‘record-shattering’ extreme heat?; PFAS chemicals from sewage sludge fertilizer may be poisoning America's land; Carbon credits: how one company went off the rails; PA will monitor East Palestine water wells after train derailment; COP29: countries still far apart on financing... PLUS: Pope Francis says Earth is 'sick' in new climate change warning... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Canada's 2023 wildfires released more CO2 than several countries:
- Canada's 2023 wildfires emitted more carbon than most countries (bbc)
- Canada’s wildfires last yr emitted more carbon in 5 months than most major industrial nations annually (The Print)
- Extreme hit killed a record number of Americans in 2023:
- Record number of Americans killed by heat in 2023: Research (The Hill)
- Report says record number of Americans died of heat in 2023 (Cleveland.com)
- Trends of Heat-Related Deaths in the US, 1999-2023 (Journal of the American Medical Association)
- Extreme weather disasters cause widespread devastation:
- Floods, landslides wreak havoc across South Asia (United Nations News)
- Bangladesh floods leave 71 dead, fears of waterborne disease rise (Reuters)
- Floods in Nigeria have killed scores and washed away farmland, raising food security concerns (AP)
- Australia sees hottest August on record, in winter:
- 40 degrees in August? A climate expert explains why Australia is ridiculously hot right now (ABC Australia)
- Aussies experience hottest August, second warmest winter on record with the temperature three degrees above average (Sky News)
- Vice President Harris and Trump highlight divergent views on climate action:
- Harris and Trump offer starkly different visions on climate change and energy (AP)
- VIDEO: Harris says she will not ban fracking in campaign's first interview (USA Today)
- Young climate advocates think Harris can do more for the environment than Biden, despite his big wins (NBC News):
“She has a history around holding Big Oil accountable in a way that we haven’t been able to do in the last four years,” said Aru Shiney-Ajay, 26, the executive director of the Sunrise Movement, which pushes for government interventions to address climate change. The Green New Deal Network, a coalition of 19 progressive environmental and social justice organizations including the Sunrise Movement, endorsed Harris this week but had not previously issued an endorsement for Biden.
- VIDEO, transcript: Kamala Harris Speaks at 2024 Democratic National Convention (Rev):
In this election, many other fundamental freedoms are at stake. The freedom to live safe from gun violence in our schools, communities, and places of worship. The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. The freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water, and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis. And the freedom that unlocks all the others, the freedom to vote.
- Trump Makes Numerous False And Nonsensical Claims In Meandering Speech On ‘Energy’ (Huffington Post)
- VIDEO, transcript: Donald Trump blames wind energy for cost of bacon (Washington Week, PBS):
Jeffrey Goldberg: If Kamala Harris went from bacon to wind in her interview with Dana Bash, she would, this morning, not be --- the next morning, she would not be the nominee of the Democratic Party. That would have been a very, very strange --- people would have been like, what is going on? Do we just have an absurdly low standard now for the things that Donald Trump says and does?
- Trump Vows To Ax Power Plant Rule (E&E News)
- In Wisconsin Senate Race, Voters Will Pick Between Two Candidates With Widely Differing Climate Views (Inside Climate News)
- The Inflation Reduction Act at Two (The Prospect)
- Interior Sec. Haaland revokes Trump-era order on Alaska oil/gas development:
- 28 Million Acres of Alaska Public Lands Protected from Oil Drilling Following Trump-Era Reversal (Inside Climate News):
The U.S. Department of the Interior reaffirmed protection for wide swaths of Alaska’s land and water, a win for many Alaska Native peoples.
- Haaland revokes Trump orders, protects 28M Alaska acres (E&E News):
Haaland signed a record of decision, released Tuesday, formally nixing five public land orders issued in the closing weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency that would have lifted a mining and drilling ban on 28 million acres that was in place more than five decades.
- Secretary Haaland Secures 28 Million Acres of Land Protections for Alaska (Alaska Wilderness League)
- China hits its renewable electricity target early:
- China Hits Xi Jinping’s Renewable Power Target Six Years Early (Bloomberg)
- China Reaches Key Clean Energy Target (OIl Price)
- Norway hits world record for EV sales:
- Norway's electric car sales set new world record (VOA News):
The Scandinavian country, a major oil and gas producer, has set a target to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2025, 10 years ahead of the EU goal. The country offers generous tax benefits which make electric models competitively priced.
- Mighty Klamath River flowing freely again:
- The largest dam removal project in the US is completed – a major win for Indigenous tribes (CNN)
- VIDEO: Workers breach key Klamath dams, allowing salmon to swim freely for the first time in a century (AP)
- Klamath River flows free after the last dams come down, leaving land to tribes and salmon (Yahoo News):
The presence of very high amounts of nutrients, or hypereutrophic levels, coupled with the government's decision to allow the lake's wetlands to be drained for agriculture, bred a toxic stew of algae that proved to be deadly to many fish, especially the c'waam and koptu. The algae destroyed critical habitat and left juvenile fish vulnerable to attack from bigger fish.
