Brad Friedman Byon 8/26/2024, 2:05pm PT

As mentioned on last week's BradCast and Green News Report, we will be off this week from both programs until after the Labor Day holiday.

Sunday Toons, and perhaps some other things, will likely be posted sporadically, at best, to the blog for the duration. We're largely recharging batteries this week for the sprint, after our return, to Election Day (and to January 6 and to January 20, because nothing is over until its actually over this election cycle!)

As always, we rely 100% on your generous support to keep going. On the blog. Over our public airwaves. And even to fill up the Prius tank until our return! Anything you are able to share via the tip jar is greatly appreciated!

Thanks in advance, and we'll be back soon! --- With joy...Brad.



