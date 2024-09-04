With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 4/9/2024, 10:36am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Buckle up! It's going to be a hyperactive hurricane season; New study finds half of the Colorado River's water is used to grow feed for cattle; Good news for CA snowpack, for now; PLUS: Disney's Tomorrowland says goodbye to Yesterdayville... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): European court rules human rights violated by climate inaction; Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million settlement for fiery Ohio derailment, residents fear it’s not enough; PFAS 'forever chemicals' are pervasive in water worldwide, study finds; Toyota's hybrid bet paying off; Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor damaged following drone attack; Colombia capital Bogota to ration water as reservoirs run dry... PLUS: There’s an explosion of plastic waste. Big plastic manufacturing companies say 'We've got this'... and much, MUCH more! ...

