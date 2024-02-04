With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden vows to rebuild Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, Republicans say 'maybe'; New study confirms economic toll of man-made climate change; Heavy storms collapse a portion of California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur; PLUS: Biden Administration clamps down on Big Oil methane leaks, truck pollution, and more... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Bird flu has spread to dairy cows in ID, MI, and NM; Extreme drought in southern Africa leaves millions hungry; Hay for cattle consumes nearly half of the water drawn from Colorado River; Thousands of abandoned wells in Louisiana threaten to leak CO2 from storage projects; Fish & Wildlife Service reverses Trump-era erosion of endangered species protections; Sinking coastal lands will exacerbate the flooding from sea level rise in 24 US cities; Ice loss and sea level rise are affecting Earth's rotation... PLUS: Antarctic sea ice 'behaving strangely' as Arctic reaches 'below-average' winter peak... and much, MUCH more! ...

