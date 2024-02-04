IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden vows to rebuild Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, Republicans say 'maybe'; New study confirms economic toll of man-made climate change; Heavy storms collapse a portion of California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur; PLUS: Biden Administration clamps down on Big Oil methane leaks, truck pollution, and more... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Bird flu has spread to dairy cows in ID, MI, and NM; Extreme drought in southern Africa leaves millions hungry; Hay for cattle consumes nearly half of the water drawn from Colorado River; Thousands of abandoned wells in Louisiana threaten to leak CO2 from storage projects; Fish & Wildlife Service reverses Trump-era erosion of endangered species protections; Sinking coastal lands will exacerbate the flooding from sea level rise in 24 US cities; Ice loss and sea level rise are affecting Earth's rotation... PLUS: Antarctic sea ice 'behaving strangely' as Arctic reaches 'below-average' winter peak... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- California: Storms knock out section of Pacific Coast Highway:
- VIDEO: Heavy rains cause lane collapse along California’s iconic Highway 1 (AP)
- Motorists creep along 1 lane after part of California's iconic Highway 1 collapses (AP)
- California’s Highway 1 remains closed after road collapsed in storm (Guardian):
Section of highway crumbled during major storm on Saturday, leaving nearly 2,000 travelers stranded during Easter weekend.
- Biden vows to rebuild Key Bridge:
- What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse (AP)
- VIDEO: Biden says Baltimore bridge rebuild should be paid for by the federal government after collapse (NBC News)
- Baltimore Opens Temporary Shipping Route Around Key Bridge Wreckage (NY times):
The temporary alternate channel will be able to accommodate some barges and tugboats but not larger vessels, the authorities said.
- Authorities are clearing the damage from the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse (NPR):
Clearing the wreckage of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was destroyed by a container ship is an urgent priority. How long until maritime traffic can resume is far from clear.
- Baltimore Bridge Collapse Disrupts Global Coal Trade (US News):
"Losing the port can prove to be a significant disruption if other ports can't surge to provide an outlet for the coal that would have been exported through Baltimore," says Northern Arizona University assistant research professor and supply chain expert Richard Rushforth. "We're in the early days, still so we'll have to see how this plays out."
- Republicans attack Biden's pledge to fund speedy Key Bridge reconstruction:
- VIDEO: Transportation Sec. Buttigieg: 'There’s nothing partisan about a road or a bridge' (YouTube/MSNBC)
- VIDEO: Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore (YouTube/MSNBC)
- Republicans Target Biden Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse --- Attacking DEI, 'Green New Deal' And More (Forbes)
- Bridge collapse conspiracy theories highlight the deranged worldview of right-wing media (Media Matters)
- Pa. lawmaker says it’s 'outrageous' to use federal money to fix Baltimore bridge (Penn Live)
- VIDEO: 'Outrageous': House Republican Slams Biden Over Promise to Use Federal Funds On Collapsed Baltimore Bridge (Mediaite)
- Who’ll pay for the Baltimore bridge crash? It’s complicated. (R Street)
- New study confirms climate change increasing inflation pressures:
- The era of "climateflation" is here, study shows (Axios):
The study shows that food inflation could increase by as much as 3 percentage points per year in the next decade due to "climateflation," while climate factors cause overall inflation to climb by between 0.3 percentage points per year to about 1.2 percentage points per year.
- Global warming and heat extremes to enhance inflationary pressures (Nature)
- Climate Change Is Worsening Inflation And Pushing Food Prices Even Higher, Researchers Warn (Forbes/MSN)
- Interior Dept. cracks down on oil/gas methane emissions:
- Interior Department rule aims to crack down on methane leaks from oil, gas drilling on public lands (AP):
The rule issued Wednesday updates regulations that are more than 40 years old and will hold oil and gas companies accountable by imposing stricter limits on flaring and requiring energy companies to find and fix leaks, administration officials said. At the same time, officials said they are moving to ensure that American taxpayers and tribal mineral owners are fairly compensated through higher royalty payments proposed last year.
- Study: Methane emissions are triple government estimates (Axios)
- EPA tightens pollution/emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles:
- EPA sets strict emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks and buses in bid to fight climate change (AP)
- EPA cracks down on truck emissions (E&E News):
The truck rule will cut 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2055, EPA said in a statement, making it one of the country’s most significant climate regulations. It doesn’t dictate that truck-makers adopt a particular type of engine, but instead it imposes declining limits on CO2 emissions from heavy-duty trucks from model year 2027 through 2032.
- EPA finalizes accelerated zero-emissions transition for heavy-duty fleets (Waste Dive)
- EPA sets strongest-ever climate change rules for cars (Washington Post):
The fossil fuel industry has sought to drum up opposition to the EPA rule, which could eat into demand for its petroleum products. The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), an industry trade group, has launched a seven-figure campaign against what it [falsely] calls a de facto "gas car ban." The campaign includes ads in battleground states warning that the rule will restrict consumer choice.
- Oil and gas companies are missing significant methane emissions. Here’s how to fix that. (Rocky Mountain Institute)
- Bird Flu Spreads To Dairy Cows In Idaho, Michigan And New Mexico (Washington Post)
- Extreme Drought In Southern Africa Leaves Millions Hungry (AP)
- Sinking Coastal Lands Will Exacerbate the Flooding from Sea Level Rise in 24 US Cities, New Research Shows (Inside Climate News)
- Hay For Cattle Consumes Nearly Half The Water Drawn From Colorado River (LA Times)
- Antarctic sea ice 'behaving strangely' as Arctic reaches 'below-average' winter peak (Carbon Brief)
- Amid record disaster losses, Swiss Re issues warning (Axios)
- Biden ESA rules reverse Trump moves and revive big debate (E&E News)
- Federal EV charging stations are key to Biden’s climate agenda, yet only 4 states have them (AP)
- Ice Loss, Sea Level Rise – Means We Are Running Out of Time (This Is Not Cool blog)
- VIDEO: How heavy industries contribute to climate change and what can be done to cut emissions (PBS NewsHour)
- Thousands of abandoned wells in Louisiana threaten to leak carbon dioxide from storage projects (Oil and Gas Watch)
- DOE awards $62M in grants for consumer battery collection and recycling (Waste Dive)
- Conservative 5th circuit overturns EPA’s ban prohibiting Inhance from using manufacturing process creating toxic compound (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
