IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA issues new tailpipe emissions and pollution rules, the most significant climate regulation in U.S. history; Rio de Janeiro hits record 144°F heat index; Exxon CEO blames the victim, says climate change is your fault; PLUS: U.N. weather agency issues 'red alert' in new State of the Climate Report... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why Is the Sea So Hot?; Oil executives, meeting in Texas, cast doubts on 'fantasy' energy transition; World 'losing the battle' against electronic waste, UN finds; Natural gas industry blocks building codes meant to make going electric cheaper; Only seven countries meet WHO air quality standard, research finds; Chevron agrees to pay over $13M in penalties for CA oil spills; Lead in water a threat to two-thirds of young children in Chicago; Petrochemicals are killing us, a new report warns in top medical journal... PLUS: NASA scientist: 2023 heat may put world in "uncharted territory"... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Brazil: Astonishing heat index record shattered in Rio:
- Record heat index of 62.3C/144F scorches Brazil's Rio de Janeiro (Al Jazeera)
- Extinction or adaptation? The plague of wildfires in Chile is a warning for our future (Salon/MSN)
- Rio de Janeiro under unprecedented heat wave (Merco Press)
- Chile's Deadliest Wildfire Is Said to Have Been Made Worse by a Lack of Water (NY Times)
- WMO: 'Red alert' State of the Climate Report:
- The World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate report confirms 2023 broke every single climate indicator (United Nations)
- 'Red alert': last year was hottest on record by clear margin, says UN report (Guardian)
- VIDEO: UN weather agency issues 'red alert' on climate change after record heat, ice-melt increases in 2023 (AP):
The U.N. weather agency is sounding a "red alert" about global warming, citing record-smashing increases last year in greenhouse gases, land and water temperatures and melting of glaciers and sea ice, and is warning that the world's efforts to reverse the trend have been inadequate.
- Exxon CEO says climate change is all your fault:
- Exxon CEO blames public for failure to fix climate change (The Hill/MSN)
- Fury After Exxon Chief Says Public To Blame For Climate Failures (Guardian)
- There's a reason Exxon's CEO says its emissions are your fault (Grist):
Activist investors want the company to trim its biggest source of emissions. Exxon sees that as a threat.
- Exxon Mobil CEO on the 'dirty secret' of Net Zero: 'People who are generating the emissions need to be aware ... and pay the price' (Fortune):
"The dirty secret nobody talks about is how much all this is going to cost and who's willing to pay for it," Woods, who replaced Rex Tillerson at the helm of Exxon Mobil in January 2017, said. "If you look at the policies [governments] are putting out, the cost is very implicit. It's not an explicit cost." Most objective analyses would suggest that "we've waited too long to open the aperture on the solution sets in terms of what we need, as a society, to start reducing emissions," Woods told Fortune CEO Alan Murray and editor-at-large Michal Lev-Ram on a recent episode of the Leadership Next podcast. Plus: "We're not investing nearly enough in the technology.
- VIDEO: Exxon CEO Shares "Dirty Secret" Keeping Us From Net Zero Goals (Fortune/YouTube)
- Biden EPA issues landmark new tailpipe emissions/pollution rules:
- EPA sets strongest-ever climate change rules for cars (Washington Post):
The fossil fuel industry has sought to drum up opposition to the EPA rule, which could eat into demand for its petroleum products. The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), an industry trade group, has launched a seven-figure campaign against what it [falsely] calls a de facto "gas car ban." The campaign includes ads in battleground states warning that the rule will restrict consumer choice.
- EPA issues new auto rules aimed at cutting carbon emissions, boosting electric vehicles and hybrids (AP)
- Biden eases EV rule but keeps heat on automakers (E&E News)
- Biden administration rolls out new tailpipe rules that will boost EVs and hybrids (CNN)
- VIDEO: EPA's new auto emissions rules boost electric vehicles and hybrids (CBS News)
- Why Is the Sea So Hot?: A startling rise in sea-surface temperatures suggests that we may not understand how fast the climate is changing. (The New Yorker)
- Oil Executives, Meeting in Texas, Cast Doubts on 'Fantasy' Energy Transition (NY Times)
- E-waste from trashed electric devices is piling up and recycling isn’t keeping pace, UN says (AP)
- Gas Industry Blocks Building Codes Meant To Make Going Electric Cheaper (Huffington Post)
- Only seven countries meet WHO air quality standard, research finds (Guardian)
- Scientist: 2023 heat may put world in "uncharted territory" (Axios)
- Media outlets are falling for Trump's "bloodbath" spin: The auto industry under Biden is now stronger than it's been in nearly 20 years (Media Matters)
- Chevron agrees to pay over $13M in penalties for California oil spills (Axios)
- Brazil: Dengue cases so far in 2024 surpass previous yearly figures (Merco Press)
- CERAWeek: Kyari Calls for Differentiated Energy Transition for Africa (The Sight News)
- U.S. Senators Probe Florida Insurance Fund for Climate Risk (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Lead In Water A Threat To Two-Thirds Of Young Children In Chicago (Chicago Sun-Times)
- Petrochemicals Are Killing Us, a New Report Warns in Top Medical Journal (Inside Climate News)
- As Threats To Air Quality Rise, Communities Deploy Low-Cost Air Monitors (Yale Climate Connections)
- Merger Puts California's Idle Well Regulations To The Test (DeSmog Blog)
- Calif. Tribe That Lost 90% Of Land During Gold Rush To Get Redwood Site (AP)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page