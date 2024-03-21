With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA issues new tailpipe emissions and pollution rules, the most significant climate regulation in U.S. history; Rio de Janeiro hits record 144°F heat index; Exxon CEO blames the victim, says climate change is your fault; PLUS: U.N. weather agency issues 'red alert' in new State of the Climate Report... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why Is the Sea So Hot?; Oil executives, meeting in Texas, cast doubts on 'fantasy' energy transition; World 'losing the battle' against electronic waste, UN finds; Natural gas industry blocks building codes meant to make going electric cheaper; Only seven countries meet WHO air quality standard, research finds; Chevron agrees to pay over $13M in penalties for CA oil spills; Lead in water a threat to two-thirds of young children in Chicago; Petrochemicals are killing us, a new report warns in top medical journal... PLUS: NASA scientist: 2023 heat may put world in "uncharted territory"... and much, MUCH more! ...

