IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: EPA finally bans all uses of asbestos in US, after decades of trying; President Biden unveils billions for rebuilding struggling communities torn apart years ago by highway construction; Extreme heat wave in Africa forces schools to close; PLUS: Massachusetts coastal town spent big on beach restoration that washed away just days later... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The U.S. has its first large offshore wind farm; Court temporarily halts S.E.C.’s new climate rules; Fifth Circuit sides with Texas in dispute over nuclear waste storage; Trump’s violent language toward EVs; Oregon's powerful timber industry loses bid for another massive tax cut; Zombies of the tax code: Why fossil fuels subsidies seem impossible to kill; Your tax dollars may be funding the expansion of the plastics industry... PLUS: You can start applying for the American Climate Corps next month... and much, MUCH more! ...

