IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: In State of the Union Address, President Biden highlights economic and jobs boom from his climate policies; February 2024 obliterated global temperature and ocean heat records; PLUS: Great Barrier Reef hit with yet another 'mass bleaching event'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): No big North Sea fossil fuel country has plan to stop drilling in time for 1.5C goal; Adapt, Move or Die? Plants and animals face new pressures in a warming world; How to recycle the giant magnets inside wind turbines? These scientists have a few ideas; CA salmon season to be restricted or shut down, again; Microplastics may be new risk factor for cardiovascular disease, researchers say; Has geothermal's moment finally arrived?... PLUS: Biden’s State of the Union address should give us hope on climate... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Winter 2024 was weirdly warm around the world:
- Weirdly Warm Winter Has Climate Fingerprints All Over It, Study Says (NY Times):
Recent heat waves in cities worldwide have the hallmarks of global warming, researchers said. And last month was the hottest February on record.
- Global hot streak continues. February, winter, world's oceans all break high temperature marks (AP)
- Earth had warmest February on record as this year trends hotter than 2023 (Axios)
- Ocean temperature hit record high in February 2024, EU scientists say (Reuters/MSN)
- Seasonal Attribution Report: An analysis of how climate change boosted temperatures worldwide between December 2023 and February 2024 (Climate Central)
- Record Heat, Rising Sea Levels: High Stakes For Climate In 2024 Elections (Yale Climate Connections)
- Exclusive: How much CO2 emissions might change under Trump (Axios):
By rolling back many of President Biden's climate policies, a second Trump administration could lead to an estimated extra 4 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, compared with a second Biden term. These extra emissions could in turn doom the 1.5°C goal under the Paris Agreement, the study finds.
- U.S. Lower 48 had the warmest winter on record:
- Spring Starts Early As US Winter Was Warmest On Record"\ (AP)
- Winter is over, and it was the warmest on record. Here’s what the US missed out on this season (CNN)
- The U.S. just had its hottest winter on record (Axios)
- Global warming threatens Canada's vital ice roads:
- 8,000 kms of ice roads link Canada’s North. Erratic winters are wreaking havoc on the lifeline (The Narwhal):
Nearly all of the country’s winter roads could be unusable by 2080. Without them, deliveries of everything from diesel to school buses to hockey gear are up in the air.
- This Dutch startup has a plan to help save Arctic sea ice (Fast Company)
- Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit with 5th coral bleaching event in 8 years:
- Fifth mass coral bleaching event in eight years hits Great Barrier Reef, marine park authority confirms (Guardian)
- Australia’s Great Barrier Reef hit once more by mass coral bleaching (CNN):
This is the seventh mass bleaching event to hit the vast, ecologically important but fragile site and the fifth in only eight years.
- "Widespread" coral bleaching threatens iconic reefs, NOAA warns (Axios)
- VIDEO: Great Barrier Reef again undergoes mass coral bleaching event (CBS/MSN)
- NOAA warns of potential 'global bleaching event'
- Exclusive-World on brink of fourth mass coral reef bleaching event, NOAA says (Reuters/MSN):
"We are literally sitting on the cusp of the worst bleaching event in the history of the planet," he said.
- Iconic coral reefs facing "widespread, large-scale coral bleaching event," NOAA warns (Axios/MSN)
- NOAA: Four-Month Coral Bleaching Outlook (NOAA)
- State of the Union: Biden focuses on economic impacts of climate policy:
- Biden leans in on climate change in State of the Union (Houston Chronicle/MSN)
- Biden Makes the Case on Climate (NY Times):
President Biden and former President Trump are worlds apart on climate policy. But do voters know it? Polls show that most Americans don’t know that Biden signed into law the biggest climate law in U.S. history. And many may not remember that Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, the world’s most important climate treaty, and rolled back more than a hundred policies to protect the environment.
The consequences of November’s election will be momentous
- Biden's State of the Union comes at key moment for climate and energy policy (CBS News):
Biden's messaging on climate goals and achievements: While climate change may not be the most pressing concern for voters, research has found that the issue can influence the outcome of an election...but according to an August 2023 Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 57% of Americans disapprove of how Mr. Biden has handled climate change. That survey also found only 3 in 10 Americans know much about the IRA.
- VIDEO, transcript: President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union Address (Rev)
- Europe Unprepared For Rapidly Growing Climate Risks, Report Finds (Guardian)
- No big North Sea fossil fuel country has plan to stop drilling in time for 1.5C goal (Guardian)
- Adapt, Move or Die? Plants and Animals Face New Pressures in a Warming World (The Revelator)
- How to recycle the giant magnets inside wind turbines? These scientists have a few ideas. (Grist)
- Biden Seeks $1.8B Budget Boost For EPA (E&E News)
- 'Catastrophic': California Salmon Season To Be Restricted Or Shut Down — Again (CalMatters)
- Study explores impacts of Arctic warming on daily weather patterns in the U.S. (Penn State Univ.)
- The SEC and the rise of the climate risk industry (Axios)
- Microplastics may be new risk factor for cardiovascular disease, researchers say (LA Times)
- Has Geothermal’s Moment Finally Arrived? (Sierra Magazine)
- Swedish police forcibly remove Greta Thunberg from parliament entrance (Guardian)
- Column: Biden’s State of the Union address should give us hope on climate (Michael Hiltzik, LA Times)
- Colorado Could Bring Back Wolverines In An Unprecedented Rewilding Effort (Guardian)
- How the Meat Industry Infiltrated Universities to Obstruct Climate Policy (Civil Eats)
- Fury After Exxon Chief Says Public To Blame For Climate Failures (Guardian)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page