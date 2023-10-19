IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Alaska cancels snow crab harvest due to crashing populations; New documents show the natural gas industry used Big Tobacco's playbook to block gas stove pollution regulations for decades; PLUS: Sweeping new study finds the U.S. is on track to reach net zero climate goals, but it's gonna take a lot more work... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2023 will be the hottest year ever recorded, and likely hottest ever for the oceans:
- Analysis: 'Greater than 99 percent chance' 2023 will be hottest year on record (Carbon Brief):
With three months of 2023 still remaining, Carbon Brief’s analysis reveals there is a greater than 99 percent chance that 2023 will be the hottest year since records began in the mid-1800s, and likely for millennia before as well.
- Virtually certain 2023 will be warmest year on record: US agency (AFP)
- Stressful Summer for Coral Reefs (NASA Earth Observatory)
- VIDEO: 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever recorded, September now feels like July (NBC News-Philadelphia)
- Backgrounder: Ocean Warming (NASA)
- Alaska cancels snow crab harvest season, again:
- VIDEO: Alaska cancels snow crab harvest again due to population concerns (King-5 Seattle):
Both the snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab seasons were closed in 2023. Crabbers and industry associations warned of the massive impact the decision would have on many small businesses, prompting calls by Congressional officials for an emergency declaration and federal aid....[T]he harvests were closed over concerns about long-term conservation and the sustainability of crab stocks.
- As the once-lucrative Bering Sea crab harvest resumes, Alaska’s fishers face challenges (Alaska Public Radio)
- How 10 billion snow crab vanished from Alaskan waters and what it means for the seafood industry (King5-Seattle):
"It’s either a mortality event, crabs are not there because they all died. Or our survey didn’t sample them. Whether that’s because they moved either west or north, those were questions we certainly asked in 2021," said Fedeway. She said they did not see an increase in snow crabs in surrounding areas, so it did not seem likely that the species moved.
- Industry groups sue to stop New York's phase-out of natural gas hookups:
- New York's Gas Stove Ban Is an 'Existential Threat,' Trade Group Lawsuit Says (Earther):
The many unions and plaintiffs that are part of the lawsuit claim that the ban is already affecting them, even though the law hasn’t yet gone into effect. "The ban presents an existential threat for the small, family-owned businesses in New York that sell, install, and service gas equipment and infrastructure," the filing said. "It threatens the livelihoods of the individuals who work in these fields."
- Lawsuit to block New York’s ban on gas stoves is filed by gas and construction groups (AP)
- Natural gas utility industry knew, lied about gas stoves' indoor pollution:
- How gas utilities used tobacco tactics to avoid gas stove regulations (NPR):
"They are the ones who told me that the gas stoves produce nitrogen dioxide because of their high temperature," says Shy, now 91, at his home near Durham, N.C. "They said the hoods above gas stoves were really not powerful enough to pull out the nitrogen dioxide." But in the following decades, the gas industry argued the opposite, asserting that range hoods could clear up this pollution. And it has contended that fumes from cooking food are more of a problem than the fossil fuel pollution of nitrogen dioxide.
- VIDEO: Fossil Gas Used Tobacco Tactics to Cover Health Data (Climate Crocks)
- Your Gas Stove Is Leaking Methane Even When It’s Off (Earther)
- How the Fossil Fuel Industry Convinced Americans to Love Gas Stoves (Mother Jones, 6/17/2021)
- US can achieve net zero targets, but it's gonna take a lot more work:
- Accelerating Decarbonization in the United States: Technology, Policy, and Societal Dimensions (National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine)
- One key step in the energy transition? No new gas lines. (Washington Post):
Banning gas lines is one of more than 80 recommendations in a sweeping new report on how to speed up decarbonization in the U.S.
- Scientists see net zero within reach by 2050 after new federal investments (Politico):
The report comes as companies roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments in clean energy, electric vehicles and batteries in response to the incentives in major legislation passed during the previous Congress that are designed to speed the transition away from fossil fuels. "Successful implementation of current U.S. policy would establish the nation as the international leader in the fight against climate change and would be vital to achieve global emissions reductions," the report said.
- Study finds world has likely passed the 'global solar tipping point':
- The momentum of the solar energy transition (Nature):
"If you don't put any additional policy in your system, you still get a switch or a flip," says Femke Nijsse, a lecturer at the University of Exeter who focuses on energy-systems modeling and was lead author on the study. "We currently have a fossil fuel-dominated system and without additional policies, we arrive at a state that's dominated mostly by solar."
- The World Has Already Crossed a ‘Tipping Point’ on Solar Power (Bloomberg News)
- World may have crossed solar power 'tipping point' - study (BNE Intellinews)
- World reaching "global irreversible solar tipping point" – report (PV Tech Magazine)
- Solar Prices Still Plummeting, While Quality, Durability Keep Improving (Climate Crocks)
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
