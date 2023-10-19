With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Alaska cancels snow crab harvest due to crashing populations; New documents show the natural gas industry used Big Tobacco's playbook to block gas stove pollution regulations for decades; PLUS: Sweeping new study finds the U.S. is on track to reach net zero climate goals, but it's gonna take a lot more work... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Will the Earth breach its 1.5C guardrail sooner than we thought?; The case against the US government’s big 'blue hydrogen' bet; Alabama Wood Pellet Mill Seeks Millions in Climate Funds, but Critics Say It Won’t Cut CO2; New study projects sea level rise to drain Florida’s financial future; 10 states sue US government over steep flood insurance rate increases; Racist, homophobic "Christian" goes off on the "globalist climate agenda"... PLUS: Factory fishing for krill in Antarctica is targeting the cornerstone of a fragile ecoysystem... and much, MUCH more! ...

