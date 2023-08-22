IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Hilary makes history, as new storms brew in the record-hot Atlantic; Panama Canal crippled by severe drought; British Columbia declares wildfire emergency; PLUS: Ecuador votes to protect its Amazon Rainforest and keep oil in the ground... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane/Tropical Storm Hilary makes history:
- After Hilary, A Big Clean-Up And Lots Of Water But Lives Spared (Washington Post)
- Live updates: Storm Hilary slams California with floods and fierce winds (CNN)
- Hilary's record-breaking stats (MSN)
- How climate change shaped California’s first tropical storm in decades (E&E News)
- 'We’re not built for this.' Tropical Storm Hilary batters California with heavy rain and catastrophic floods (CNN/MSN)
- Tropical Storm Hilary: Southern California records stunning rainfall totals (SF Gate)
- Early Estimate of Tropical Storm Hilary’s Damage and Economic Loss: $9 Billion (Claims Journal)
- VIDEO: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shares updates on storm (USA Today)
- As Tropical Storm Hilary shrinks, desert and mountain towns dig themselves out of the mud (Las Vegas Sun)
- VIDEO: Waking Up to Hilary’s Hurri-Quake Damage (Climate Crocks)
- Atlantic hurricane season lurches out of slumber:
- Atlantic Ocean sees record burst of tropical storms (Axios):
In just 39 hours, four named storms formed in the Atlantic: Tropical storms Harold, Franklin, Emily and Gert, according to Colorado State University hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach.
- 5 tropical systems line up as Atlantic hurricane season springs to life (Washington Post/MSN)
- Tropical roundup: The latest on Hilary, Emily, Franklin, Gert, and a Texas-Mexico threat (Yale Climate Connections)
- Tropical Storm Harold path live updates: System makes landfall in South Texas (USA Today/MSN)
- Severe drought cripples Panama Canal
- Focus: Historic drought, hot seas slow Panama Canal shipping (Reuters):
"It's the perfect storm of events," said Paton, who has monitored rain patterns in the Central American country for more than three decades. The frequency of major El Nino drying patterns has risen significantly during the last 25 years of the canal's 109-year history. If that continues, "it will be increasingly difficult for (the Panama Canal) to guarantee that the largest ships are going to be able to get through," Paton said.
- How Climate Extremes are Hammering Supply Chains (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Traffic jam in Panama canal as drought leaves 200 ships stranded (ABC News)
- Canada's wildfires menace Yellowknife:
- Despite rain in Yellowknife area, fire threat remains (CBC)
- British Columbia declares state of emergency amid 'devastating' wildfires (Washington Post/MSN):
In Canada, firefighters have reported such intense fires, that water dropped by aircraft is evaporating before it even hits the ground.
- 'Some fires will last over the winter': Canada will face blazes, smoke for a while, Environment Canada says (Yahoo News)
- Melted headlights and peeling paint: residents escape wildfires in southern N.W.T. (CBC)
- Climate scientists warn climate impacts are earlier, more intense than predicted:
- AUDIO: Hurricane Hilary: Climate Fluke or Future?: 'BradCast' 8/21/2023 (The BRAD BLOG)
- Boiling Point: Southern California’s historic storm shows climate risk (LA Times)
- 'We’re not built for this.' Tropical Storm Hilary batters California with heavy rain and catastrophic floods (CNN/MSN)
- India approves massive EV bus transition plan:
- India approves $7 bln plan for electric buses in nearly 170 cities (Reuters)
- India Approves $7 Billion Plan to Electrify Public Transport (Bloomberg):
Nation wants to add 10,000 electric buses in cities by 2037. Electric bus makers Olectra, JBM rally on announcement.
- India defines ‘green hydrogen’ and ringfences $7bn for electric buses (Edie/India)
- Ecuador votes to ban oil drilling in its Amazon Rainforest preserve:
- Ecuadorians vote to ban oil drilling in the Amazon in ‘historic’ referendum (CNN):
The Yasuní National Park park spans around 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) at the meeting point of the Amazon, the Andes and the Equator. Just one hectare of Yasuní land supposedly contains more animal species than the whole of Europe and more tree species than exist in all of North America. But underneath the park lies Ecuador’s largest reserve of crude oil.
- Ecuadorians reject oil extraction in parts of Amazon in historic vote (Axios):
The results of the historic referendum will require Ecuador's national oil company, Petroecuador, to close all of its active oil wells and remove all infrastructure from a portion of Yasuní National Park within a year.
