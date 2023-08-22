With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Hilary makes history, as new storms brew in the record-hot Atlantic; Panama Canal crippled by severe drought; British Columbia declares wildfire emergency; PLUS: Ecuador votes to protect its Amazon Rainforest and keep oil in the ground... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 850 people missing after Maui Fires, mayor says; Oil giants fight climate deception suit at Hawaii Supreme Court; Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas; Fukushima nuclear disaster: Japan to release treated water in 48 hours; Will Hilary hasten California’s insurance climate stampede?; SoCalGas fought a key California climate solution for years. It cost customers millions; Salmon Festival in Klamath not serving salmon this year, with the hope of restoring a food central to area tribes; Record-setting U.S. heat dome places 143 million under alerts... PLUS: Central Valley farmers are having a climate reckoning... and much, MUCH more! ...

