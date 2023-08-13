Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, August 13, 2023

'It's All Gone': A Devastating Report from Maui:

'BradCast' 8/10/23 Guest: Maui radio veteran Shaggy Jenkins; Also: Record U.S. storm damage; Tim Scott's climate change lies; Listener mail and more...

Democracy, Hypocrisy, Free Speech and Reproductive Freedom: 'BradCast' 8/9/23 Guest: Robin Marty of the W. Alabama Women's Center, author of 'The End of Roe v. Wade'; Also: Deadly wildfires in Maui, HI...

Ready for RICO?:

'BradCast' 8/8/2023 Guest: Attorney Keith Barber's primer on the crime of Racketeering, just in case it comes in handy soon; Also: Raskin on Trump trying to 'steal' the 2020 election; Election Day in OH...

'Green News Report' 8/8/23 w/ Brad & Desi Deadly heat toll rising in AZ; Glacial outburst flooding in AK; Biden protects lands around Grand Canyon; PLUS: Extreme rains, deadly floods strike Central Europe, Slovenia... Recent GNRs: 8/3/23 - 8/1/23 - Archives...

Democracy Strikes Back, Even in Special Elections in August: 'BradCast' 8/7/23 The two Justins win in TN; Huge turnout for OH's Issue 1; PACT Act deadline; Also: Callers want to talk about Trump...

'The Darkest Hour is Just Before Dawn' Ernest A. Canning on how democracy can reverse the damage wrought by corrupt, right-wing Supreme Court ideologues...

Sunday 'Process Server Always Ring Twice' Toons PDiddie is, once again, at your service, with his latest collection of the week's best toons!...

TRUMP ARRAIGNED (AGAIN) and Some Stuff You May Not Have Heard: 'BradCast' 8/3/23 Former Prez pleads 'not guilty'; Also: U.S. credit rating cut; WI GOP threaten 2024 election; MI GOP A.G. nom charged with vote system tampering; Willis 'ready to go' in GA...

'Green News Report' 8/3/23 w/ Brad & Desi Extreme Heat getting costly for small biz; Irony alert - High temps shutdown refineries, raise prices; PLUS: First new nuke plant in years opens in GA, raises ratepayer prices... Recent GNRs: 8/1/23 - 7/27/23 - Archives...

TRUMP INDICTED FOR ATTEMPTS TO STEAL 2020: 'BradCast' 8/1/23 6 co-conspirators cited in charges handed up by federal grand jury in Jack Smith's Jan. 6-related probe; Also: NJ Lt. Gov. dies suddenly; OH's critical Aug. 8 election...

'Green News Report' 7/27/23 July was hottest month ever recorded; Biden protects workers from; Canada to nix fossil fuel subsidies; PLUS: Australian state bans nat gas in new buildings...

Alito's (Corrupt) Way: 'BradCast' 7/31/23 And his inability to read the simple text of the U.S. Constitution; Also: Callers ring in on him, Trump, other democracy v. autocracy issues...

Sunday 'Revisionist History' Toons Setting the story straight with PDiddie's collection of the week's best political toons...

Trump's Still-Unpunished Attempt to STEAL the 2020 Election: 'BradCast' 7/27/23 Also: Election theft related charges soon; Smith hasn't talked to Brooks?!; Charges for MI vote system breach; I.R.A. success; Record heat...

'Green News Report' 7/27/23 Climate change responsible for recent heat waves; Heat killing iconic AZ cacti; Record hot tub temps for FL seawater; PLUS: U.S. automakers unite for EV charging...

'This Summer is One of the Coolest of the Rest of Our Lives': 'BradCast' 7/26/23 Guest: Meteorologist Guy Walton; Also: Rudy admits GA election worker lies; 5 years for Trump 'Wall' scammer...