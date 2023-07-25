With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Summer 2023 is breaking records for record-breaking; Ocean heat wave damaging Florida's fragile coral reefs; Wildfires force new evacuations in Greece and Canada; PLUS: Biden Administration unveils new efficiency standards for water heaters. Republicans freak out... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Heat waves in US and Europe would have been 'virtually impossible' without climate change, new report finds; One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology; Climate records tumble, leaving Earth in uncharted territory; Biden Administration wants to charge oil companies drastically higher fees for drilling on public lands; GOP's climate plan: drill, baby, drill, and plant a lot of trees... PLUS: Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

