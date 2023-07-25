IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Summer 2023 is breaking records for record-breaking; Ocean heat wave damaging Florida's fragile coral reefs; Wildfires force new evacuations in Greece and Canada; PLUS: Biden Administration unveils new efficiency standards for water heaters. Republicans freak out... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Heat waves in US and Europe would have been 'virtually impossible' without climate change, new report finds; One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology; Climate records tumble, leaving Earth in uncharted territory; Biden Administration wants to charge oil companies drastically higher fees for drilling on public lands; GOP's climate plan: drill, baby, drill, and plant a lot of trees
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme heat, bizarre storms wreak havoc in Europe:
- VIDEO: In Europe, Extremes of Heat and Storm (Climate Crocks)
- From scorching heat to deadly storms, Europe has no rest from 'summer of hell' (Politico)
- Factbox-Europe sees another year of droughts and wildfires (Reuters/MSN)
- Authorities scramble to carry out largest fire evacuations in Greece's history: "We are at war" (CBS News)
- Live updates on Greece fires: Greek authorities confirm two pilots killed in plane crash (BBC)
- A hail storm in northern Italy led to ice flowing through the streets of Seregno (Sky News)
- Canada grapples with record wildfires, floods strike Nova Scotia:
- More than 29,000 people are evacuated from communities throughout Alberta as wildfires rage in Canada (CNN)
- Nova Scotia floods cause 'unimaginable' damage; four people missing (ReutersO)
- Canada wildfires devour land, vault CO2 emissions higher (Axios)
- Canadian wildfires hit Indigenous communities hard, threatening their land and culture (AP)
- Southwest heat wave expanding to rest of U.S.
- Southwest heat wave simmering since spring will expand to cover much of U.S. (CNN):
Three high pressure systems of the type associated with hot weather were expected to move over the interior West, the Midwest and the Northeast, and Florida.
- Arizona heat breaks new records:
- Temperatures reach 110 degrees for record 25th straight day in Phoenix as summer swelter continues (USA Today)
- It’s so hot in Arizona, doctors are treating a spike of patients who were burned by falling on the ground (CNN)
- After 7 die, this year may be the deadliest for heat at national parks: How to stay safe (NBC News)
- Deadly extreme heat is on the rise in national parks – a growing risk for America’s great outdoors (CNN)
- How to keep your dog safe in the heat, according to an emergency vet (Washington Post)
- Your air conditioner isn't built for this heat. 5 tips can boost performance (NPR)
- Florida marine heat wave is bleaching coral reefs:
- "100 percent coral mortality" found in coral reef restoration site off Florida as ocean temperatures soar (CNN)
- Scientists say Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs (AP):
Some Florida Keys coral reefs are losing their color weeks earlier than normal this summer because of record-high water temperatures, meaning they are under stress and their health is potentially endangered, federal scientists said. The corals should be vibrant and colorful this time of year, but are swiftly going white.
- 100 degree bay temperatures near the Florida Keys. A new World Record? (WFLA-Tampa Bay)
- VIDEO: 'Never been so worried about Florida's Reefs': Experts fear dangerous marine heatwave (WFLA-Tampa Bay):
Average coral cover on most Florida Keys reefs has dropped from between 30-50 percent before 1975, to less than 3 percentnow. Precht says this is due to coral disease, coral bleaching events, hurricanes, and cold water impacts during the winter. What's left has been significantly weakened. "Right now, I'd say the corals in the Florida Keys are as vulnerable as they have ever been to catastrophic levels of bleaching and bleaching-related mortality," Precht warns.
- Extreme weather simultaneously threatens multiple agricultural regions, study warns:
- 'A Wake Up Call': The World Needs to Prepare for Massive Crop Failure (Earther):
The researchers analyzed climate models and observational data from 1960 and 2014 and then looked at future projections between 2045 and 2099. By analyzing the data, they found that a changing jet stream has contributed to crop failure in the past.
- NASA: July 2023 likely to be hottest month, 2023 hottest year (until 2024):
- Bored by news of record heat? Scientists say it's just the beginning (CBS News):
The summer of 2023 is behaving like a broken record about broken records...Records are crucial for people designing infrastructure and working in agriculture because they need to plan for the worst scenarios...Since 2000, the U.S. has set about twice as many records for heat as those for cold.
- VIDEO: NASA's Climate Work in Wake of Record High Temperatures (NASA/YouTube)
- Human greenhouse gas emissions, not El Niño, drive climate change | Fact check (USA Today)
- Longer heatwaves driven by 'turbo-charged' climate change, say scientists (Guardian)
- Summers are always hot. Here's how we know climate change is making summer 2023 hotter. (USA Today)
- Biden announces new efficiency standards for home water heaters. GOP outraged:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Heat waves in US and Europe would have been 'virtually impossible' without climate change, new report finds (CNN)
- One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology (AP)
- Climate records tumble, leaving Earth in uncharted territory - scientists (BBC)
- Biden Administration Wants to Charge Oil Companies Drastically Higher Fees for Drilling on Federal Land (Earther)
- Gas boiler lobby trying to delay UK’s heat pump plans, leak shows (Guardian)
- GOP Climate Plan: Drill, Baby, Drill – Plant, Baby, Plant (Climate Crocks)
- Scalding sidewalks and hot car seats: How to protect yourself from burns in Arizona's extreme heat (AZ Central)
- A Catastrophic Flood on California’s Central Coast Has Plunged Already Marginalized Indigenous Farmworkers Into Crisis (Inside Climate News)
- Rough years ahead [as new El Nino arrives] (Nature)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.