IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Summer of Extremes --- Heat and floods strike simultaneously across the Northern Hemisphere; Corporate media mostly ignores climate change in extreme weather disaster coverage; PLUS: Another major insurer ditches Florida in the middle of hurricane season... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): For those who live and work outside, there is little escape from deadly heat; Wildfires tear through towns in Greece as thousands flee seaside resorts; In Phoenix, heat becomes a brutal test of endurance; How big is the solar PV waste stream, really?; John Kerry hails China's 'incredible' job on renewables, warns on coal; Scientists concerned over impact of rising Florida water temps on corals; Fossil fuel workers are dying inhaling gases, despite U.S. warnings to Big Oil; 9th Circuit denies bid by greens and tribes to block Nevada lithium mine
... PLUS: A shipping rule backfires, diverting sulfur emissions from the air to the ocean... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Summer of Extremes: simultaneous heat waves, floods strike across Northern Hemisphere:
- What is making 2023 likely the hottest year recorded (AFP):
Higher global temperatures make heatwaves longer and more intense. Despite being the main driver, climate change is one variable that humans can influence by reducing emissions from fossil fuels.
- The 10 Hottest Days Ever Put People and Livelihoods at Risk (Bloomberg)
- Simultaneous Heat Waves Around the World Push People and Nations 'to the Edge' (NY Times, 6/27/2022)
- China logs 52.2 Celsius/126 Fahrenheit as extreme weather rewrites records (Reuters/MSN)
- The Tour de France already has a winner: ice vests (Financial Review)
- Europe heatwave: People advised to avoid direct sunlight in 15 cities across Italy (Sky News)
- "Relentless" heat wave spreads across southern U.S. (Axios)
- 100-degree days for weeks? See where streaks have broken records. (Washington Post):
As of Wednesday, residents in El Paso, have experienced a record-breaking 27 consecutive days of 100-plus-degree heat, surpassing the 21-day streak in 1980.
- Phoenix ties record with 18 consecutive days of high temperatures of 110-plus (Axios)
- Sixfold Increase in Historical Northern Hemisphere Concurrent Large Heatwaves Driven by Warming and Changing Atmospheric Circulations (American Meteorological Society)
- Summer of Extremes: torrential storms, floods strike across Northern Hemisphere:
- Days of torrential rain in South Korea leave at least 37 dead in landslides and floods (ABC Australia)
- Pennsylvania: Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather (ABC News):
"A wall of water came to them; they did not go into the water," Brewer said of the Sheils family.
- North Carolina: One person reported dead, one other rescued after both swept away in flooding (WLOS-Asheville)
- Climate models underestimated extreme weather events:
- VIDEO: Dr. Mann on global heat records and natural disasters with Jen Psaki (MSNBC)
- 'We are not prepared': Disasters spread as climate change strikes (Politico)
- What this summer's weather reveals about climate change (Axios):
"In a linear system, changes occur in a straight line. If climate impacts were linear, each 0.1°C increase in temperature would produce the same increment of damage," [Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University] tells Axios in an email. He notes, however, that the built and natural worlds each have thresholds, beyond which severe impacts can occur.
- Vermont Floods Show Limits of America's Efforts to Adapt to Climate Change (NY Times)
- Corporate media mostly ignores climate change in extreme weather coverage:
- Only 10 percent of national TV news segments about the catastrophic flooding in the Northeast mentioned climate change (Media Matters):
National TV news broadcasters --- ABC, CBS, and NBC --- and major cable news networks --- CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News --- covered the Northeast flood event for more than 5 hours and 41 minutes across 171 segments...Fox's coverage mentioned climate change once to deny the role it played in the flooding.
- Another major insurer exits the state of Florida:
- AAA pulls back from offering insurance in Florida, following Farmers (CBS News):
"Unfortunately, Florida's insurance market has become challenging in recent years," the company said in a statement emailed to CBS MoneyWatch. "Last year's catastrophic hurricane season contributed to an unprecedented rise in reinsurance rates, making it more costly for insurance companies to operate."
- VIDEO: Florida's Insurance Crisis Hits Presidential Campaign (Climate Crocks)
- A big name insurer flees Florida, prompting more criticism toward GOP (Politico)
- FEMA warns Disaster Relief Fund will soon be out of money:
- FEMA disaster fund set to run out of money before peak of hurricane, wildfire seasons (Axios/MSN)
- FEMA disaster fund could run dry during peak hurricane season (E&E News)
- FEMA Stretched Beyond Climate Response as Disasters Balloon (Bloomberg)
- Brazil: Amazon rainforest deforestation drops by a third:
