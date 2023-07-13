With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 7/13/2023, 10:32am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Another major insurer exits Florida, citing high costs of extreme weather; Heavy truck manufacturers reach deal with California to phase out polluting diesel big rigs; The U.S. is the blackout capital of the world, and natural gas is largely to blame; PLUS: Americans vastly underestimate the popularity of climate policies... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): ‘The Heat Will Kill You First’ is a chilling book — and a warning; Health warnings as "Cerberus" heat wave broils southern Europe; Vermont floods show limits of America’s efforts to adapt to climate change; As budget talks heat up, Republicans ramp up attacks on climate spending; Heat down below is making the ground shift under Chicago; New anti-ESG rule in Missouri offers US Republicans another path away from 'wokeness'; Town buys the surrounding forests to confront climate-driven wildfires... PLUS: It's toxic slime on Florida's Lake Okeechobee... and much, MUCH more! ...

