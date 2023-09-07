PDiddie Byon 7/9/2023, 6:03am PT

Within hours after it was published this week, a GQ article that took critical aim at David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, vanished. Read it here.

The Nib's founder, cartoonist Matt Bors, announced that the website would cease publishing in August. Editorial cartooning is an endangered species. If you enjoy reading them, please consider supporting them.

* * *

Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs,

usually on topics concerning the strange brew of Texas politics.

He's also (still!) on Twitter @PDiddie.



