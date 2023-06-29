IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Record-shattering extreme heat broils India and Texas, astonishing forecasters; U.N. closes a fossil fuel industry lobbying loophole; Himalayan glaciers melting at unprecedented rates, new study finds; PLUS: USDA approves first lab-grown meat for sale in the U.S... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in legal fight over water rights; 'Insane', 'astonishing' jet stream leaves scientists 'at a loss' for words; Groundbreaking youth-led climate trial comes to an end in Montana; Texas farmers are worried one of the state's most precious water resources is running dry; As Texas swelters, Gov. Abbott rescinds local rules requiring water breaks for construction workers; Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at a barbecue restaurant in China; Car-rental companies are ruining EVs with 'surprise EV rentals'; DeSantis vetoes flood control funds for blue counties... PLUS: Meteorologist resigns, citing PTSD from threats over climate change coverage...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme, persistent heat in Texas astonishes weather forecasters:
- The troubling heat in Texas and its ties to climate change in 5 maps (Washington Post)
- Texas steam bath continues with record-breaking heat (Axios)
- Texas is in the thick of a brutal and prolonged heat wave (Washington Post/MSN)
- How the heat dome in Texas is related to climate change (Yahoo News):
While extreme heat waves have become more prevalent in recent years, a heat dome is a particular type of heat wave. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains that a heat dome "happens when strong, high-pressure atmospheric conditions combine with influences from La Nina, creating vast areas of sweltering heat that gets trapped under the high-pressure 'dome.'"
- Extreme heat to blanket Texas with 'no end in sight' (Popular Science/MSN)
- "Oppressive" heat wave in Texas and southern U.S. may linger into Fourth of July holiday (Axios/MSN)
- As Texas swelters, local rules requiring water breaks for construction workers will soon be nullified (Texas Tribune)
- West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall (KLTV-Tyler)
- Deadly heat wave intensifies in India:
- Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs (AP):
A scorching heat wave in two of India’s most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power, forcing staff to use books to cool patients, as officials investigate a death toll that has reached nearly 170.
- Dozens die in single district in northern India amid severe heatwave (CNN)
- VIDEO: Heat wave in India blamed for dozens of deaths (CNN)
- Sweltering Heat, Power Cuts In Northern India As Death Toll Climbs (AP)
- India Has No Idea How Many People Its Heat Waves Are Killing (Bloomberg)
- Himalayan glaciers melting at unprecedented rates:
- Snow and ice in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are fast disappearing, with grave implications for people and nature. (Hi-Wise):
ICIMOD’s new report...is the most accurate assessment of changes to the Asia high mountain cryosphere to date. It is also the first time their impacts on water, biodiversity and society have been properly mapped. The report urges policymakers to prepare for the cascading impacts of climate change in this critical mountain biome, which provides freshwater services to a quarter of the world’s population.
- Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, study finds (AP)
- VIDEO: Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever, and scientists say it's "going to affect us" all (CBS News)
- Himalayan glaciers melting faster than ever, endangering critical water source, scientists warn (France 24):
Himalayan glaciers providing critical water to nearly two billion people are melting faster than ever before due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters, scientists warned Tuesday.
- U.N. closes fossil fuel industry loophole:
- UN Adds New Disclosure Requirements For Upcoming COP28, Acknowledging the Toll of Corporate Lobbying (Inside Climate News):
Watchdog groups call the change a "baby step" toward reform, while UN chief Antonio Guterres says climate action must start with the fossil fuel industry, “the polluted heart of the climate crisis.”
- Paris summit aims to shake up the financial system. It will test leaders’ resolve on climate (AP)
- World well short of pace needed to meet UN’s 2030 sustainable development goals (AP)
- U.N. chief calls for full phase-out of fossil fuels:
- UN head Guterres contradicts Cop28 host on fossil fuel phaseout (Climate Change News):
The United Nations chief has said fossil fuels, not just their emissions, are the problem in the climate crisis, in an apparent rebuke to the United Arab Emirates Cop28 presidency.
- UN chief says fossil fuels ‘incompatible with human survival,’ calls for credible exit strategy (AP)
- UN Chief To Fossil Fuel Firms: Stop Trying To 'Knee-Cap' Climate Progress (Reuters)
- Press Conference by Secretary-General António Guterres at United Nations Headquarters (United Nations)
- Guterres calls for phasing out fossil fuels to avoid climate ‘catastrophe’ (United Nations)
- USDA approves lab-grown meat for sale in U.S.
- US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first ‘lab-grown’ meat (AP)
- Is it chicken? Here’s how the first bite of ‘cell-cultivated’ meat tastes (AP)
- Lab-grown meat is cleared for sale in the United States (CNN)
- Cell-cultured chicken gets the final green light from USDA (Washington Post):
Meat made from real animal cells, but with no slaughter, will debut in American restaurants.
- AUDIO: 'No kill' meat, grown from animal cells, is now approved for sale in the U.S. (NPR)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
