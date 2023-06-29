With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Record-shattering extreme heat broils India and Texas, astonishing forecasters; U.N. closes a fossil fuel industry lobbying loophole; Himalayan glaciers melting at unprecedented rates, new study finds; PLUS: USDA approves first lab-grown meat for sale in the U.S... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in legal fight over water rights; 'Insane', 'astonishing' jet stream leaves scientists 'at a loss' for words; Groundbreaking youth-led climate trial comes to an end in Montana; Texas farmers are worried one of the state’s most precious water resources is running dry; As Texas swelters, Gov. Abbott rescinds local rules requiring water breaks for construction workers; Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at a barbecue restaurant in China; Car-rental companies are ruining EVs with 'surprise EV rentals'; DeSantis vetoes flood control funds for blue counties... PLUS: Meteorologist resigns, citing PTSD from threats over climate change coverage... and much, MUCH more! ...

