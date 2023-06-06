IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden's debt ceiling deal averts economic crisis, while Joe Manchin gets his pipeline payoff; Major insurer ditches California over wildfire risk; Arizona slams the brakes on new developments over water concerns; PLUS: Rightwing U.S. Supreme Court's wetlands ruling is a major victory for polluters and developers... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Biden's Debt Ceiling Deal gives Sen. Joe Manchin his Pipeline Payoff:
- Here’s how the debt ceiling bill would change the US energy permitting process (The Hill)
- Debt Deal Pares Federal Role in Environmental Permitting Reviews (Bloomberg):
Permitting changes included in the deal to suspend the debt limit are drawing concern from environmentalists who say many projects would escape federal review under the proposal making its way through Congress.
- Manchin’s Pipeline Payoff Strangles Future Permitting Reform Negotiations (The American Prospect)
- Debt Deal Includes a Green Light for a Contentious Pipeline (NY Times)
- VIDEO: President Biden remarks on the debt ceiling with a rare address from the Oval Office (NPR)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden on Averting Default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement (White House)
- VIDEO: A Dirty Debt Deal: Biden Blasted for Backing Fast-Track Approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline (Democracy Now!)
- Biden’s climate gamble in the debt deal (E&E News)
- Mountain Valley pipeline poised for completion (E&E News)
- SCOTUS strips pollution protections from half of the nation's wetlands:
- Supreme Court Wetlands Ruling Defies "Scientific Understanding" (Mother Jones)
- Supreme Court erases protections for most wetlands (E&E News):
That interpretation provides an even more narrow reading of Clean Water Act jurisdiction than the Trump administration proposed in its 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule. That regulation only protected wetlands as waters of the United States, or WOTUS, if they had "relatively permanent" surface water connections with other nearby waterways and included protections for wetlands that were cut off from nearby waterways by human-made structures like roads or berms.
- Post-Sackett, chaos erupts for wetlands oversight (E&E News)
- Supreme Court weakens EPA power to enforce Clean Water Act (Washington Post)
- The US Supreme Court has gutted federal protection for wetlands — now what? (Nature):
Most US wetlands just lost federal protection, but there’s still time for state and local governments to act. Scientists and the public can help.
- Arizona slams the brakes on new developments over water concerns:
- Arizona will halt new home approvals in parts of metro Phoenix as water supplies tighten (Arizona Republic)
- Arizona Limits Construction Around Phoenix as Its Water Supply Dwindles (NY Times):
In what could be a glimpse of the future as climate change batters the West, officials ruled there’s not enough groundwater for projects already approved.
- Arizona announces limits on construction in Phoenix area as groundwater disappears (CNN):
State officials said the announcement wouldn’t impact developments that have already been approved. However, developers that are seeking to build new construction will have to demonstrate they can provide an "assured water supply" for 100 years using water from a source that is not local groundwater.
- Arizona governor slams the brakes on Phoenix development because it doesn't have enough water (Business Insider)
- State Farm ditches California over rising wildfire risks, reconstruction costs:
- Uninsurable America: Climate change hits the insurance industry (Axios):
It is also bedeviling regulators. "I never thought I would see in my lifetime houses that are flat-out uninsurable," says Robb Lanham, chief sales officer for insurance brokerage HUB Private Client, which works with about 500 insurers.
- VIDEO: Allstate also halting home insurance policies in California due to wildfire risk (ABC7-San Francisco)
- VIDEO: State Farm: Climate, Inflation, Regs, Squeezing Insurers in California (CNBC/Climate Crocks)
- Calif. scared off its biggest insurer. More could follow. (E&E News)
