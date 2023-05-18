IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World Meteorological Organization predicts Earth likely to blow past 1.5 degree Celsius climate target by 2027; Italy and Somalia stricken by torrential rains and deadly floods; PLUS: Buckle up --- the entire U.S. will see an unnaturally hot summer, NOAA warns... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Weather extremes --- What happens to people after a disaster?; E.P.A. announces crackdown on toxic coal ash from landfills; A billion new air conditioners will save lives but cook the planet; 'Halliburton Loophole' lets fracking firms pollute water without oversight; US power grids vulnerable to extreme heat conditions this summer; Methane mitigation in Texas could create thousands of jobs... PLUS: Can climate change be funny? Bill Nye gets laughs in a show about humankind's existential threat... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- WMO warns world likely to breach 1.5C climate target within next five years:
- Global warming set to break key 1.5C limit for first time (BBC)
- World likely to see hottest year on record in next 5 years, UN warns (Axios)
- Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update (World Meteorological Organization):
"This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius level specified in the Paris Agreement which refers to long-term warming over many years. However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5 degrees Celsius level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency," said WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas, in a statement.
- 'Sounding the alarm': World on track to breach a critical warming threshold in the next five years (CNN):
Breaching the 1.5-degree threshold may only be temporary, the WMO said, but it would be the clearest signal yet of how quickly climate change is accelerating – hastening sea level rise, more extreme weather and the demise of vital ecosystems.
- Global warming to bring record hot year by 2028 – probably our first above 1.5°C limit (The Conversation)
- VIDEO: World 'more likely than not' to breach 1.5C soon (Reuters/MSN)
- On The New WMO "Annual to Decadal" Climate Report (Dr. Michael E. Mann):
When we talk about the need to avoid 1.5C global warming in a climate change context, we’re talking about the long-term trend, not the values for individual years. Those will fall above that threshold well before the trend line crosses it, due to natural year-to-year variability. What we’re concerned about, when it comes to climate change impacts, is when the trend line crosses 1.5C, and that likely won’t happen for decades (indeed it can still likely be avoided given rapid enough reductions in carbon emissions).
- Pacific NW heat wave shatters records, intensifies Alberta wildfires:
- Unusually Early Heat Wave In Pacific Northwest Tests Records (AP)
- Pacific Northwest heat wave shatters records (Axios)
- VIDEO: Vancouver heat records break amid temperature spike (Vancouver City News)
- No respite for wildfire-hit Alberta as conditions set to worsen (Reuters/MSN)
- Wildfires Threaten Tar Sands Oil Production. Among Other Things. (Climate Crocks)
- Climate change fingerprint on Western heat (Climate Central)
- NOAA: Summer 2023 will be unnaturally hot:
- Nowhere Should Expect a Cool Summer (The Atlantic/MSN)
- Official Forecasts: Jul-Aug-Sep 2023 (NOAA)
- Markets Gird for El Nino, as Battered Farmers See Withered Winter Wheat (Climate Crocks)
- Climate crop impacts could come sooner than previously thought (Climate Crocks)
- Torrential rains and deadly floods strike Italy, Somalia:
- VIDEO: Italy floods leave 13 dead and force 13,000 from their homes (BBC)
- VIDEO: Nine dead in northern Italy floods, Formula One race called off (Reuters/MSN)
- Almost 250,000 flee floods in Somali city that 'became like an ocean' (CNN/MSN):
After back-to-back disasters, at least one resident of Beledweyne, Halima Abdullahi, said she had seen enough, making her one of the 216 million people the World Bank predicts could be compelled to move within their own country by 2050 because of climate stress.
- How Long Droughts Make Flooding Worse (Wired, 8/19/2022)
- Worker killed in second Texas oil refinery fire in two weeks:
- Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead (CBS News)
- VIDEO: Injured worker files lawsuit against Marathon Petroleum refinery and we know much more about the worker killed there (NBC-Houston)
- Biden US Forest Service approves key permit for controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline:
- Biden administration grants Mountain Valley Pipeline permit (Reuters/MSN)
- Biden Administration Approves Key Permit for West Virginia Gas Pipeline (NY Times):
The Biden administration has granted a crucial permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project championed by Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, despite opposition from climate experts and environmental groups.
- Inflation Reduction Act: Manchin side deal on pipeline approvals is a 'Climate Bomb' (Red Green and Blue, 8/3/2022)
- Biden USDA announces $11 billion for rural renewable energy expansion:
- Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities (AP)
- White House to invest nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural areas (CNBC)
- Biden-Harris Administration Makes Historic, $11 Billion Investment to Advance Clean Energy Across Rural America Through Investing in America Agenda (USDA)
- Wind energy surpasses natural gas for electricity...in the U.K.:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Weather Extremes: What Happens To People After A Disaster? (Yale Climate Connections)
- E.P.A. Announces Crackdown on Toxic Coal Ash From Landfills (NY Times)
- A Billion New Air Conditioners Will Save Lives But Cook the Planet (Phys.org)
- 'Halliburton Loophole' Lets Fracking Firms Pollute Water Without Oversight (EHN)
- VIDEO: How Australia’s 'Black Summer' Left a Toxic Legacy (Bloomberg/YouTube)
- Manchin Blocks DOE Nominee Over Gas Stoves (E&E News)
- US power grids vulnerable to extreme heat conditions this summer - NERC (Reuters/Yahoo News)
- Federal Rules Fail to Contain Methane Emissions from Landfills: Report (Inside Climate News)
- Report Finds Methane Mitigation in Texas Could Create Thousands of Jobs (Inside Climate News)
- Dutch claim international first as North Sea offshore wind farms powered down to protect migratory birds (CNBC)
- California bill would hit oil companies with $1 million penalty for health impacts (Yale Climate Communications)
- Plastic Pollution Could Be Slashed By 80 percent By 2040, UN Says (Guardian)
- Can climate change be funny? Bill Nye gets laughs in a show about humankind's existential threat (GeekWire)
- Cop28 Host UAE’s Approach Is ‘Dangerous’, Says UN’S Ex-Climate Chief (Guardian)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Why It's Time to Officially Get Over Your EV Range Anxiety (Inside Climate News)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.