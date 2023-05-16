IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Powerful Cyclone Mocha causes widespread destruction in Myanmar, Bangladesh; It'll cost $30 billion to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico alone; PLUS: Biden EPA unveils new rules to clean up carbon pollution from the nation's power plants... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Tropical Cyclone Mocha causes widespread destruction in Myanmar, Bangladesh:
- Early warning, preparedness likely saved thousands of lives during Cyclone Mocha (AP)
- Myanmar and Bangladesh begin cleaning up, counting casualties after devastating Cyclone Mocha (AP):
The camps house members of the Muslim Rohingya minority who lost their homes in a brutal 2017 counterinsurgency campaign led by Myanmar security forces. Aid agency presence is spotty and help from the country's military government negligible. It is difficult to confirm the extent of casualties and damage because telecommunication facilities in the area were damaged by the storm’s high winds. Information is hard to obtain even in normal times because the military restricts the media.
- Early reports of 'extensive damage' as Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar's coast (CNN)
- Cyclone Mocha: Death toll in Myanmar at least 32 (BBC)
- Cyclone Mocha's Quick, Brutal Path (Earther)
- April 2023 was 4th hottest April on record, ocean heat spike persists:
- April 2023 was Earth’s fourth warmest on record (NOAA):
Southern Hemisphere saw its warmest month on record; Global ocean temperature reached a record high for April>
- April 2023: Earth’s 4th-warmest April on record (Yale Climate Communications)
- Ocean temperatures are off the charts right now, and scientists are alarmed (CNN):
Though air pollution has a significant impact on human health, it also acts as an artificial sunscreen and reflects sunlight away from the Earth. One theory is the absence of aerosols may have turned up the heat, von Schuckmann said.
- Expert Comment: Air pollution cools climate more than expected – making cutting carbon emissions more urgent (Univ. of Oxford, 11/22/2022)
- It'll cost $30 billion to plug abandoned oil/gas wells in Gulf of Mexico:
- Financial liabilities and environmental implications of unplugged wells for the Gulf of Mexico and coastal waters (Nature Energy)
- Price to Plug Old Wells in Gulf of Mexico? $30 Billion, Study Says. (NY Times):
Even as the world starts to transition away from coal, oil and gas toward renewable energy, decades of mining and drilling in almost every corner of the world, including in oceans, have left behind the need for an immense plugging and cleanup effort.
- 14,000 Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells in the Gulf of Mexico Are Spewing Methane (Earther):
Sadly, it’s unlikely that all of these wells are going to be plugged soon. Operators are responsible for plugging oil and gas wells after they’re no longer needed, but some companies simply walk away or transfer ownership....Plugging them could actually create thousands of jobs across the country, but, like the wells in the Gulf, government agencies will have to tackle the issue of the cost.
- Supreme Court upholds California animal welfare law:
- Supreme Court upholds California ban on 'unethical' pork, Proposition 12 (ABC News):
The ruling, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, protects the authority of states to enact laws to protect the health and welfare of the public even if the measures have impacts out of state..."While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list," Gorsuch said.
- Supreme Court upholds California animal-cruelty law that bans narrow cages for pigs (LA Times)
- The Supreme Court rediscovers humility — in a case about pigs (Vox)
- Supreme Court's ruling on humane treatment of pigs could catalyze a wave of new animal welfare laws (The Conversation)
- EPA unveils new emissions rules for the nation's power plants:
- EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect 'urgency' of climate crisis (Washington Post)
- Is carbon capture viable? In a new rule, the EPA is asking power plants to prove it. (Grist)
- EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis (AP):
If finalized, the proposed regulation would mark the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate about 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to the transportation sector. The rule also would apply to future electric plants and would avoid up to 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2042, equivalent to annual emissions of 137 million passenger vehicles, the EPA said.
- Biden rule tells power plants to cut climate pollution by 90 percent — or shut down (Politico)
- The nerd's guide to Biden’s new climate rule (Politico)
- EPA Proposes New Carbon Pollution Standards for Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants to Tackle the Climate Crisis and Protect Public Health (EPA)
- EPA proposes new rules that would dramatically slash planet-warming pollution from power plants (CNN)
- The EPA tightens pollution standards for power plants, with a big loophole for coal and gas (The Verge)
- VIDEO: Administrator Regan Announces EPA's Proposed Power Plant Regulations to Tackle the Climate Crisis (EPA/YouTube)
- Transcript: Administrator Michael Regan, Remarks on Proposed Power Plant Regulations to Tackle the Climate Crisis (EPA)
