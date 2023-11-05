With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Shell refinery fire in Houston finally out, but pollution concerns remain; Biden Admin proposes money-saving efficiency standards for dishwashers; Greenland ice sheet melting faster than thought; Oil and gas production's billions in public health impacts in U.S.; PLUS: Minnesota to enact nation's strongest restrictions on PFAS 'forever' chemicals... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): EPA proposes new rules that would dramatically slash planet-warming pollution from power plants; EPA tightens pollution standards for power plants, with a big loophole for coal and gas; Norway's EV transition well underway - with few hitches; Supreme Court upholds California animal-cruelty law that bans narrow cages for pigs; New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks; 'Mind-boggling' methane emissions from Turkmenistan revealed; New Florida law allows radioactive waste to be built into Florida roads... PLUS: Can we engineer our way out of drought? ... and much, MUCH more! ...

