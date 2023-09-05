With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Early, intense wildfire outbreak pushes Alberta, Canada's tar-sands oil country into state of emergency; Month-long heatwave in Southeast Asia breaks all-time national records; Study concludes Spain's record-shattering heat impossible without climate change; PLUS: Offshore wind farms are far less dangerous to birds than thought, study finds... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Price to plug old oil wells in Gulf of Mexico is $30 billion; Greenland Ice Sheet melting faster than previously thought; Warming-stoked tides eating huge holes in Greenland glacier; Black Alabamians endured poor sewage for decades. Now they may finally see justice; Runoff from Shell chemical fire being directed to Houston Ship Channel; Can ethanol fuel ever live up to its hype?; Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer; Texas’ water infrastructure is broken, jeopardizing quality and supply; Charles is not your climate king... PLUS: Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils... and much, MUCH more! ...

