IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Early, intense wildfire outbreak pushes Alberta, Canada's tar-sands oil country into state of emergency; Month-long heatwave in Southeast Asia breaks all-time national records; Study concludes Spain's record-shattering heat impossible without climate change; PLUS: Offshore wind farms are far less dangerous to birds than thought, study finds... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Price to plug old oil wells in Gulf of Mexico is $30 billion; Greenland Ice Sheet melting faster than previously thought; Warming-stoked tides eating huge holes in Greenland glacier; Black Alabamians endured poor sewage for decades. Now they may finally see justice; Runoff from Shell chemical fire being directed to Houston Ship Channel; Can ethanol fuel ever live up to its hype?; Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer; Texas’ water infrastructure is broken, jeopardizing quality and supply; Charles is not your climate king... PLUS: Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Death toll rises in catastrophic rain, floods in Democratic Republic of Congo:
- VIDEO: Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives (Reuters/MSN):
They have highlighted the vulnerability of people to climate change in many parts of Africa where poor urban planning and weak infrastructure means communities often cannot withstand increasing bouts of extreme weather.
- Over 5,500 still missing in flood-hit east Congo: local official (Reuters/MSN)
- 'Catastrophic' Congo Flooding Kills More Than 400 People (NY Times):
Days after the flooding began, survivors are still pulling victims from the rubble and ···mud, and thousands have been left homeless. More rain is likely in the coming days.
- Wildfire state of emergency declared in Alberta, Canada:
- VIDEO: Alberta declares state of emergency as wildfires rage (Global News)
- VIDEO: Close to 30,000 people now displaced as Alberta continues battling wildfires (CBC)
- Alberta wildfires: Province declares state of emergency to manage 'challenging' situation (Calgary Herald)
- 'How could a whole town burn?' — The most tragic wildfires to scorch the Prairies (Calgary Herald)
- Wildfires Burn Nearly 1 Million Acres in Western Canada (NY Times)
- Factbox: Alberta wildfire shuts in at least 3.7 percent of Canadian energy production
(Reuters/Yahoo Finance)
- Air pollution, including wildfire smoke, increases risk of heart issues within hours: study (CBC)
- Canadians who live near wildfire sites have higher risk of cancer, recent study shows (CBC, 5/11/2022)
- Southeast Asia heatwave intensifies, shatters all-time heat records:
- Brutal Southeast Asia heat wave shatters all-time records across multiple countries (Yahoo News)
- Vietnam and Laos record hottest temperatures ever as heat wave grips Southeast Asia (CNN):
Temperature records tumbled across Southeast Asia over the weekend as the region swelters under a weekslong heat wave that has brought misery to millions...Scientists have long warned that heat waves are set to get worse as the impacts of the human-caused climate crisis accelerate.
- Dangerous heat waves to at least triple across the world by 2100, study says (CNN, 8/26/2022)
- Record heat in Spain, North Africa 'impossible' without man-made climate change:
- Extreme April heat in Spain, Portugal, Morocco & Algeria almost impossible without climate change (World Weather Attribution)
- Spain's April heat nearly impossible without climate change (AP):
Record-breaking April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and northern Africa were made 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change, a new flash study found, and would have been almost impossible in the past.
- Spain’s Heat 'Impossible' Without Climate Change (Climate Crocks)
- "The most extreme, huger and longest tropical record heat event the world has experienced" (Extreme Temperatures/Twitter)
- Spain Bakes in Summer-Like Heat, and Worries About What Comes Next (NY Times)
- Offshore wind farms less dangerous to birds than previously thought
- Radar, Cameras Show Sea Birds Avoid Wind Turbines (Climate Crocks)
- New Study Finds Seabirds Avoid Offshore Wind Turbines (GCaptain):
What did the study find? Not a single collision between a bird and a blade was recorded. In fact, seabirds actually deliberately avoid wind turbine rotor blades offshore...The study looked at the movements of herring gulls, gannets, kittiwakes, great black-backed gulls in detail from April to October, when bird activity is at its height. The results show that birds’ movement patterns adapt to rotor blades...
- Unique study: birds avoid wind turbine blades (Vattenfall)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Price to Plug Old Wells in Gulf of Mexico? $30 Billion, Study Says. (NY Times)
- Greenland Ice Sheet melting faster than previously thought, scientists say (Yahoo News)
- Black Alabamians Endured Poor Sewage For Decades. Now They May See Justice. (Washington Post)
- Runoff from Shell chemical fire being directed to Houston Ship Channel (KHOU-Houston)
- Oil Boom Transforms Guyana, Prompting A Scramble For Spoils (AP)
- Can Ethanol Fuel Ever Live Up to Its Hype? (Grist)
- How high Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer (CBS-Phoenix)
- Federal Pipeline Agency Rolls Out Methane Proposal (E&E News)
- 5th Circuit Panel’s Halt of EPA Ozone Rule Threatens National Limits (Bloomberg)
- Texas’ Water Infrastructure Is Broken, Jeopardizing Quality And Supply (Texas Tribune)
- Florida Black Community’s Progress Is Threatened by Proposed LNG Plant (Inside Climate News)
- Outdoor Brands Phase Out PFAS, “Forever Chemicals,” Ahead Of State Bans (EHN)
- Charles Is Not Your Climate King (Earther)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Why It's Time to Officially Get Over Your EV Range Anxiety (Inside Climate News)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.